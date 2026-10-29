John Cleese Will Perform MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre

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Following a sold-out UK tour, John Cleese will host a screening and Q&A about the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, live on stage at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre on Monday 14 December in aid of African conservation charity Tusk - for whom he is a patron and his wife Jen is an ambassador.

Tickets are now on sale for the event. All proceeds from the night will be donated to Tusk.

The night will begin with an introduction from John Cleese – who, among other parts, played the famous limbless Black Knight in the film. Audiences will then enjoy a screening of the iconic 90 minute movie which is in the top 15 of the BBC's funniest films of all time.

After the film, audiences will be treated to a 45-minute Q&A interview with Cleese conducted by Charlie Mayhew OBE, the President and CEO of Tusk, and they'll also have the chance to ask their own questions.

During the discussion, Cleese will reflect on the making of the film, the legacy of Monty Python… and a few other choice memories.

John Cleese and his wife Jen said: 'We are delighted to be helping Tusk, a charity close to both of our hearts and which does such valuable conservation work in Africa, as well as celebrating more than 50 years of Monty Python and The Holy Grail.'

John added: 'I didn't expect the Holy Grail legacy to continue for quite so long, nor for me to either, but I am very glad that we have.'

Audience members can expect behind-the-scenes stories, humour, and complete nonsense.

TUSK & ITS CONSERVATION WORK

As a patron and ambassador of Tusk, John Cleese is generously donating the proceeds from this show to support Tusk's extensive conservation work across Africa; protecting endangered species and wild landscapes, mitigating human-wildlife conflict, and promoting community development and education. Since Tusk was established in 1990, the charity has invested over £150m into effective conservation programmes to benefit both wildlife and people alike.

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