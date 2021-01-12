Jodie Steele, Lauren Byrne, Elle McLemore and More to Star in Valentine's Day Concert STUPID WITH LOVE
The concert is virtual and streamed from 7pm on Sunday 14th February for 48 hours.
Following on from the successful concert 'One Perfect Moment', Theatre Fan Parties have announced their next virtual concert, 'Stupid with Love' - to be produced by Taylor Farrow (Guildford School of Acting) with Musical Direction by Sam Young (Royal Academy of Music).
Cast confirmed to appear include Jodie Steele (Heathers, Six), Lauren Byrne (Beautiful, Six), Elle McLemore (Heathers, Bring it On), Michael Mather (Soho Cinders), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet) with 2019, 2020 and 2021 graduates from Mountview, PPA, RAM, GSA, and even current students on the foundation course at GSA.
Tickets available for 48 hour streaming from Sunday 14th February at 7pm for £10 each from theatrefanparties.com
Full cast list:
Alan Cammish
Amelia Walker
Aoife Leigh Kenny
Cameron Foster
Evie Rose Lane
George Maddison
Georgia Lennon
Isaac Hesketh
Jacob MacIntosh
Joseph Saunders
Maddi Firth
Maddie Bulleyment
Marina Tavolieri
Michael Mather
Nardia Ruth
Nicole-Lily Baisden
Samuel Ashall
Tay Johnson
Zak Marx
