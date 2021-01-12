Jodie Steele, Lauren Byrne, Elle McLemore and More to Star in Valentine's Day Concert STUPID WITH LOVE

Following on from the successful concert 'One Perfect Moment', Theatre Fan Parties have announced their next virtual concert, 'Stupid with Love' - to be produced by Taylor Farrow (Guildford School of Acting) with Musical Direction by Sam Young (Royal Academy of Music).

Cast confirmed to appear include Jodie Steele (Heathers, Six), Lauren Byrne (Beautiful, Six), Elle McLemore (Heathers, Bring it On), Michael Mather (Soho Cinders), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet) with 2019, 2020 and 2021 graduates from Mountview, PPA, RAM, GSA, and even current students on the foundation course at GSA.

Tickets available for 48 hour streaming from Sunday 14th February at 7pm for £10 each from theatrefanparties.com

Full cast list:

Alan Cammish

Amelia Walker

Andrea Macasaet

Aoife Leigh Kenny

Billy Nevers

Cameron Foster

Christopher Cameron

Courtney Bowman

Elle McLemore

Evie Rose Lane

George Maddison

Georgia Lennon

Isaac Hesketh

Jacob MacIntosh

Jocasta Almgill

Jodie Steele

Joseph Saunders

Kayla Carter

Lauren Byrne

Lizzie Bea

Maddi Firth

Maddie Bulleyment

Marina Tavolieri

Michael Mather

Nardia Ruth

Nicole-Lily Baisden

Renee Lamb

Samuel Ashall

Tay Johnson

Zak Marx

The cast will each perform a solo song with many coming together at the end to perform a group medley. The concert is virtual and streamed from 7pm on Sunday 14th February for 48 hours. Tickets cost £10 and are available at theatrefanparties.com. Get ready to hear some love songs!