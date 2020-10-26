Jenna Russell, Oliver Tompsett, Wendi Peters and More Announced for Hippodrome Casino Concerts

The season runs from 18 November every week for 5 weeks.

Fourth Wall Live and The Hippodrome Casino London have announced a series of over 40 shows at the Hippodrome Casino this winter. The season runs from 18 November every week for 5 weeks and will include two shows nightly at 7.00pm and 9.00pm. The series will feature stars from the world of musical theatre, comedy and magic with all tickets priced £20. Audiences will be safely socially distanced following the most up-to-date safety guidelines. There will be 130 tickets on sale per show and tickets go on sale soon. Sign up at

www.fw-live.com for advance presale and further announcements.

NOVEMBER 2020

WEDNESDAY 18 NOVEMBER AT 7.00PM - Aaron Sidwell & American Idiot Reunion

THURSDAY 19 NOVEMBER AT 7.00PM - Vula Malinga Live & Acoustic

THURSDAY 19 NOVEMBER AT 9.00PM - Melanie La Barrie

FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER AT 7.00PM - Sarah O'Connor in Concert

FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER AT 9.00PM - Comedian Shappi Khorsandi

SATURDAY 21 NOVEMBER AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM - Joe McElderry Live in London

WEDNESDAY 25 NOVEMBER AT 7.00PM - Yury Revich - A night of classical violin

THURSDAY 26 NOVEMBER AT 7.00PM - Maria Coyne

THURSDAY 26 NOVEMBER AT 9.00PM - The Angels, Tracked, Traced and Unlaced. Straight from Kinky Boots - featuring Tom Scanlon, Jed Berry, Daniel Downing, Louise Clark-Clare, Chris Parkinson and Jemal Felix.

FRIDAY 27 NOVEMBER AT 7.00PM - Dianne Pilkington & Chris Hamilton

FRIDAY 27 NOVEMBER AT 9.00PM - A Night of Magic & Music with Simon Lipkin featuring Preston Nyman, Harry De Cruz and Jamie Muscato

SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER AT 7.00PM - Clive Rowe

SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER AT 9.00PM - Magical Bones - Magic from Britain's Got talent Finalist

DECEMBER 2020

WEDNESDAY 2 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM - Matt Cardle - LIVE

THURSDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Trevor Dion Nicholas does Disney on Broadway

THURSDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - A Night with the UK tour cast of Rock of Ages

FRIDAY 4 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Jodie Jacobs & Friends in Concert

FRIDAY 4 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Comedian Stephen K Amos

SATURDAY 5 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Wendi Peters

WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Courtney Stapleton & Eloise Davies

WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Ryan Molloy

THURSDAY 10 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Kim Ismay & Friends in Concert

THURSDAY 10 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Myra DuBois Live in London

FRIDAY 11 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Julie Atherton in Concert

FRIDAY 11 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Sooz Kempner & Richard Thomas: Wrong Songs for Christmas

SATURDAY 12 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Jenna Russell in Concert

SATURDAY 12 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Anna-Jane Casey in Concert

MONDAY 14 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Danielle Steers: Unplugged

MONDAY 14 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - A Night with Sabrina Aloueche & Andrew Derbyshire

WEDNESDAY 16 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM - The Barricade Boys at Christmas

THURSDAY 17 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM & 9.00PM - Knights of Music featuring Oliver Ormson, Liam Doyle & Sandy Grigelis

FRIDAY 18 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - Oliver Tompsett Live in London

FRIDAY 18 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Funny Gals featuring Vikki Stone & Natasha Barnes

SATURDAY 19 DECEMBER AT 7.00PM - The Two Aladdins - Dean John-Wilson and Matthew Croke

SATURDAY 19 DECEMBER AT 9.00PM - Declan Bennett - LIVE

Fourth Wall Live Fourth Wall Live is an exciting new venture between hit concert producers Club 11 London and producers DLAP Entertainment. Club 11 London and DLAP have previously collaborated on Chita Rivera at Cadogan Hall and are thrilled to be bringing live entertainment back into one of London's most iconic venues. Club 11 London previously produced Jeremy Jordan, Tituss Burgess, Matthew Morrison, Michael Ball, Cynthia Erivo, and Shoshana Bean at the Hippodrome Casino.

The Hippodrome Casino is an over 18's venue only. If you are lucky enough to look under 25 you must bring photo ID.

