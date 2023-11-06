Jeff Wayne's THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE in London Receives 2-Year Extended License

Composer, Producer Jeff Wayne and Layered Reality, the UK’s leading immersive experience specialist, has announced an extension of their licensing agreement following the resounding success of their multi-award winning show Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience.

The licensing deal will see the experience remain at London’s Leadenhall Street for a further 2-years and as part of the evolving partnership, the production is receiving upgrades including new music sequences and sound design originated by Jeff Wayne, seamlessly integrated into new visual moments in the show. And for customers who visit the venue’s The Spirit of Man steampunk bar and restaurant, they’ll also be entertained by a new light and sound show as they enjoy a drink.

Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience is a multi-million pound visitor attraction with nearly 200,000 people having already enjoyed the experience. Gross revenues from the new licence are forecasted to be in excess of £11 million* by 2025.

Set in 21 rooms over two floors, visitors travel back to 1898 and experience escaping a Martian-occupied Victorian England in an action-packed journey through the classic tale of HG Wells’ The War of The Worlds, all set to Jeff Wayne's iconic score. Layered Reality uses a mix of live actors, movie quality sets, virtual reality (VR), digital tech and multi-sensory effects to create a complete experience.

Over the five years the show has been open to date, it has gained huge popularity with audiences; there has been over 10,000 five-star customer reviews, and it has won TripAdvisor’s Travellers choice three years in a row**, ranking in the top 10% of all attractions globally. In addition, it is London’s no. 1 immersive night out and has won awards and recognition from global institutions from EPIC to THEA (described by the London Evening Standard as ’the Oscars of the Industry’) for its truly unique proposition in out-of-home entertainment.

Composer and Producer Jeff Wayne commented: “In June of this year, we announced that The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience would be relocating to a new venue and featuring an updated production. However, soon after our announcement, we had the wonderful and unexpected opportunity to remain at Leadenhall Street for a further two years, which we couldn’t say ‘no’ to. And we’re thrilled that new and returning audiences will have the chance to see this updated award-winning experience for more years to come. Originally planned for a 3-month run, here we are, almost five years later, and heading for seven! No one would have believed!

Layered Reality are recognised leaders in creating unrivalled immersive experiences, and we are delighted to continue working with them.”

CEO of Layered Reality Andrew McGuinness says: “Our focus remains on delivering for our customers and as we take the experience to the next level alongside our partner Jeff Wayne, we will be making enhancements to the experience over the coming weeks to ensure it continues to exceed guest expectations.

Jeff Wayne is an incredible composer and producer and our close working partnership has been fundamental to the success of Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience. We are looking forward to continuing our work with him and learning from his years of expertise to create a truly unique memory-making experience.”

Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience will continue through 2025. For those who want to witness the experience first-hand, Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience tickets are available now at Click Here from £45-£82, (plus booking fee), Wednesday (at peak times) and Thursday - Sunday. Limited VIP tickets are also available from £120. 56 Leadenhall Street, London, EC3A 2BJ.