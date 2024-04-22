Jane McDonald & Julian Clary to Star in 2024 London Palladium Panto ROBIN HOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The London Palladium Pantomime will return to the West End for a ninth year, with a brand-new production of Robin Hood.

Starring national treasure Jane McDonald as Maid Marion and Palladium panto royalty Julian Clary as Robin Hood, this spectacular show also sees the return of favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Charlie Stemp and Rob Madge, alongside West End stars Marisha Wallace and Tosh Wanogho-Maud who make their Palladium panto debut.

From the creative team behind the last eight years of panto, expect a West End spectacle to remember, with stunning sets and costumes, rip-roaring comedy and incredible special effects, Robin Hood will have you merrily riding off into the night.

Robin Hood will run from Saturday 7 December 2024 – Sunday 12 January 2025 at the London Palladium. Priority booking opens at 10am on Thursday 25 April 2024 (sign up at www.palladiumpantomime.com) with public booking opening at 10am on Friday 26 April 2024.

Back for a ninth magnificent season, The London Palladium pantomime returns for a spellbinding journey to the enchanting depths of Sherwood Forest.

Jane McDonald, who will be making her Palladium Panto debut in Robin Hood playing Maid Marion, said:

“I am thrilled to be making my debut in the iconic London Palladium panto, one of the highlights of the theatrical year. Julian and I are already falling in love off-stage, and we can't wait to bring this to Maid Marion and Robin Hood come Christmas!"

Michael Harrison, Producer and Director of all nine London Palladium pantomimes said:

“One of the highlights of my year is bringing together our magnificent London Palladium panto cast and preparing to stage our much-loved Christmas spectacular at London’s home of variety. I’m absolutely thrilled that Robin and Marion, two of the greatest lovers in history will be played by the wonderful Jane McDonald and Palladium royalty Julian Clary. This is a love story like no other bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘Robin Hood’s Camp’.

Alongside announcing today’s cast, planning is well underway to create the spectacle on stage that we know our Palladium Panto audiences have come to expect, including some of the most jaw-dropping special effects ever seen in the West End, giving the Palladium Pantomime a totally new dimension.”

Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Paul Zerdin have starred in pantomimes at The London Palladium since the 2016 production of Cinderella. Charlie Stemp makes a welcome return having last performed in the Palladium Panto in Pantoland in 2020 and before that Dick Whittington in 2017 and Snow White in 2018. Rob Madge made a triumphant Palladium Panto debut in 2022’s Jack and the Beanstalk and returned last year with Peter Pan.

Harrison’s production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe for Gareth Owen Sound and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Robin Hood is produced and directed by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End his credits include Sunset Boulevard, The Little Big Things, Crazy For You, The Wizard of Oz, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Drifters Girl and Gypsy, as well as the forthcoming productions of Starlight Express and Hello, Dolly!

Crossroads Pantomimes is the world’s biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.