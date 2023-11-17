Jamie Muscato Will Perform a Solo Concert at Cadogan Hall in July 2024

West End star Jamie Muscato will perform live at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 21 July 2024 at 6.30pm. Tickets go on sale on Monday 20 November at www.fw-live.com and Click Here

Jamie Muscato, one of the most exciting musical theatre voices in the UK, is performing a brand new solo concert at Cadogan Hall in 2024. Jamie was recently seen as Christian in Moulin Rouge in the West End, and is widely known for originating the role, in the UK, of JD in Heathers at The Other Palace and the Haymarket Theatre.

Jamie Muscato most recently appeared as Matt Flamhaff in workshops for 13 Going on 30 The Musical (Battersea Arts Centre), Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre), Guy in Once In Concert (London Palladium), Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre), Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve), JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/ The Other Palace), Story Edward in Big Fish (The Other Palace), Ben in Lazarus (Kings Cross Theatre), George Jacob Holyoake in A Subject of Scandal and Concern (Finborough Theatre) Jake in Stay Awake Jake (The Vaults) Joe in Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), Anthony in Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera), Eddie in Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), Nathan in House of Mirrors and Hearts (Arcola Theatre), Eddie in Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), The Light Princess (National Theatre), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre), Love Story (Duchess Theatre), Jean Prouvaire in Les Misérables (25 Anniversary tour) and Spring Awakening (Novello/ Lyric Hammersmith).

His TV and film work includes Chemistry of Death (Paramount+), Darkness Rising (Channel 4/NBC), Pistol (FX Network), The Colour Of Spring (Winterlight Productions), The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC), The Nun (New Line Cinema/ Warner Bros), Cilla (ITV) and Les Miserables (Working Title Films).

FOURTH WALL LIVE is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022, FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes.

In recent months, Fourth Wall Live has presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Ariana DeBose at the London Palladium and both Rachel Tucker and Stephanie J Block at Cadogan Hall. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live is also a producer of the What'sOnStage Award winning Bonnie & Clyde The Musical which recently ended its successful run at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End.