Jamie Muscato Will Join Rachel Tucker as a Special Guest Live at Cadogan Hall

The concert is on Sunday 5 November 2023 at 6.30pm.

By: Sep. 29, 2023



West End star JAMIE MUSCATO will join RACHEL TUCKER as a special guest live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 November 2023 at 6.30pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.fw-live.com and Click Here

 

An Olivier Nominated and multi-award-winning performer, Rachel Tucker will present a concert celebrating her most iconic roles, some of her favourite tunes in musical theatre and some original music. The concert follows the release of her latest studio album ‘You're Already Home' on Friday 3 November through the record label Westway Music.

 

RACHEL TUCKER most recently starred in Come From Away at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, playing the role of Annette/Beverley Bass, the role she originated in London at the Phoenix Theatre. She received an Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical and won the 2020 What's On Stage Best Supporting Actress in a Musical award for her performance. She is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, her other West End credits include Meat in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Songs For A New World and Annie Get Your Gun, both at the London Palladium. She made her Broadway debut as Meg Dawson in Sting's The Last Ship, and has performed in concerts at the Sydney Opera House, The Arts Centre, Melbourne and at the Orb Theatre, Japan. Rachel is currently guest starring as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's new production of Sunset Boulevard (Savoy Theatre).

 

JAMIE MUSCATO is currently appearing as Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre). His other theatre credits include Guy in Once In Concert (London Palladium), Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre), Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve), JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/ The Other Palace), Story Edward in Big Fish (The Other Palace), Ben in Lazarus (Kings Cross Theatre), Joe in Bend it Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), Anthony in Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera), Eddie in Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), The Light Princess (National Theatre), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre), Love Story (Duchess Theatre), Jean Prouvaire in Les Misérables (25 Anniversary tour) and Spring Awakening (Novello/ Lyric Hammersmith).

 

FOURTH WALL LIVE is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022 FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes. 

In recent months Fourth Wall Live has presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and most recently Ariana DeBose at the London Palladium. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live is also a producer of the What's On Stage Award winning Bonnie & Clyde The Musical which is currently running at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End.









