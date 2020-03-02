Jacqueline Wilson's HETTY FEATHER To Be Screened In Cinemas Across The UK

The critically acclaimed West End production of Jacqueline Wilson's Hetty Feather will be screened in cinemas across the UK from 15 April, directed by Sally Cookson and adapted for the stage by Emma Reeves.

Filmed live at Nuffield Southampton Theatres, and produced by BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theatre, the full cast includes Matt Costain (Jem/Matron Bottomly), Sarah Goddard (Peg/Ida), Mark Kane (Gideon), Isaac Stanmore (Saul), Phoebe Thomas (Hetty Feather) and Nikki Warwick (Madame Adeline). Having premièred at Rose Theatre in Kingston the production enjoyed a sell-out run at the Vaudeville Theatre in 2014, followed by a run at Duke of York's Theatre and UK tour in 2015. In 2020, the tale of plucky Hetty Feather is brought thrillingly back to life, captured live on stage for audiences across the UK.

Jaqueline Wilson today said "I absolutely loved the stage production of Hetty Feather. I went to see it many times! It's so fantastic that I can now see this film and enjoy it all over again. It's a play for everyone, boys as well as girls, and adults too. I hope everyone loves it as much as me!"

Tony and Olivier Award-winning producers and co-founders of streaming service BroadwayHD Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane said, "Through our streaming service and movie releases, we are working towards making the best of live theatre more accessible to everyone. Hetty Feather is one of those amazing, not-to-be-missed shows that we are happy will be seen by many people who did not get to see it on the stage the first time around."

Jacqueline Wilson is one of Britain's most popular authors, selling over 38 million books in the UK alone, with her most successful and enduring creation being the Tracy Beaker series. In 2002 she was awarded the OBE for services to literacy in schools and in 2008 she became Dame Jacqueline Wilson, and in the same year she became the Foundling Museum's first Coram Foundling Fellow. From 2005 to 2007 she was the Children's Laureate. Her upcoming novel Love Frankie will be released in Spring 2020.

Emma Reeves' theatre credits include Wave Me Goodbye (Theatr Clwyd), The Worst Witch (Vaudeville Theatre/UK tour), Carrie's War (Apollo Theatre), Little Women (Duchess Theatre), Cool Hand Luke (Aldwych Theatre), The Snow Child (UK tour). Television credits include Hetty Feather, The Worst Witch, Eve, The Dumping Ground, Young Dracula, The Story of Tracey Beaker, Belonging, The Murder of Princess Diana and Spirit Warriors.

Sally Cookson's credits include Wonder Boy (Bristol Old Vic), A Monster Calls (The Old Vic/ UK tour), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Bridge Theatre/West Yorkshire Playhouse), Peter Pan, Jane Eyre (National Theatre), La Strada (The Other Palace), Cinderella: The Fairy Story (Tobacco Factory/UK tour), Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, One Hundred and One Dalmatians (Tobacco Factory), Romeo + Juliet (Rose Theatre Kingston), Varmints (Sadler's Wells) and We're Going on a Bear Hunt (Bristol Old Vic/Lyric Theatre/UK tour).





