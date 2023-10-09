JW3 Announces First Classical Music Season 2023-2024

JW3 has announced a brand new CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT SEASON with The Classical Series of world class concerts every month, from Wednesday 15 November 2023 – Sunday 14 April 2024 - the new pretender to the throne for classical music, in JW3’s intimate, inclusive and friendly Classical Music Concert Hall in central London NW3.

JW3’s 220 seater Howard Hall, with excellent acoustics and state of the art facilities, will become the home to an outstanding line-up of truly exceptional international artists playing masterpieces from Bach to Janáček. The series includes: Jerusalem Quartet, Mark Padmore and Mishka Rushdie Momen, Steven Isserlis with Dame Janet Suzman, Angela Hewitt, Alasdair Beatson, Sini Simonen, Castalian Quartet and cellist David Waterman.

The internationally acclaimed string quartet, Jerusalem Quartet, open the season at JW3 (15 November.) The Jerusalem Quartet bring their stunning depth of expression to timeless string quartets by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Beethoven’s ground breaking second Razumovsky quartet. The only London concert on the quartet’s new world tour.

Performing together for the first time, one of the world’s most distinguished Lieder tenors Mark Padmorealongside rising star of the classical piano world Mishka Rushdie Momen, as they present an evening of Lieder Songs (12 December.) Join them both on a captivating journey of exquisite song: Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Schumann’s Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tales and a very rare performance of his breath-taking masterpiece Dichterliebe song cycle, including four extra songs – hugely unusual to hear.

The first concert of 2024 on the 28 January, is The Beatson, Simonen, Waterman Trio. Superb pianist Alasdair Beaston, inspiring Finnish violinist Sini Simonen and former cellist with the Endellion Quartet, David Waterman, celebrate the genius of Beethoven, Bloch and Brahms.

Steven Isserlis Masterclass (18 February, 4pm), sees a giant of the cello and music world, Steven Isserlis, giving a masterclass with two hugely gifted young cellists on the cusps of their own careers, Madelyn Kowalski and Tim Posner.

Later that evening in a separate concert, join Steven Isserlis with Dame Janet Suzman for The Bach Cello Suites(18 February, 7:30pm.) Dame Janet will read glorious extracts from Steven’s passionate book about Bach’s Cello Suites, one of classical music’s greatest glories, as Steven demonstrates with his vibrant and highly individual interpretations.

Having already established themselves as one of the most exciting quartets on the world stage today, theCastalian Quartet (17 March) will display their inventiveness, imagination and finesse in a programme that showcases their impeccable musicality. They will also be joined by cellist David Waterman, to perform Schubert’s monumental String Quintet in C major – a beautiful and heart-rending masterpiece, and favourite of both audiences and players alike.

In the final concert of JW3’s The Classical Series season, one of the world’s leading pianists, the much-lovedAngela Hewitt performs Bach’s miraculous Goldberg Variations (14 April.)

The opening season of JW3’s The Classical Series, is curated by the music artist and cellist David Waterman, who says: “The Classical Series includes masterpieces at the very pinnacle of the classical music canon. There were so many great composers before Bach, but for me, he set the scene for the next 200 years of musical history and well beyond. He particularly influenced most of the wonderful composers in our series. So, two of our concerts are wholly devoted to Bach, given by Steven Isserlis and Angela Hewitt, both long-established as globe-trotting international stars.”

Book your tickets now for JW3’s The Classical Series – a classical season not to be missed.

Photo: The Jerusalem Quartet