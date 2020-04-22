JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING ALL STAR CONCERT to Feature Darren Day, Jess Conrad and More

Production is well underway for the star-studded JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING ALL STAR CONCERT in aid of the charity ACTING FOR OTHERS. Cast past and present have come together from across the world to support this beautiful celebration of the Technicolour musical. With the support of the Really Useful Group and Universal the production team have reimagined a highlighted concert version especially created for digital viewing.

This star-studded event has pulled together a brand-new cast made of over 30 performers spanning across the 50 amazing years of Joseph. Cast members include; star of the stage and screen Darren Day, Jess Conrad OBE, who created the role of Joseph back in 1973 with great success in the original UK tour. Record-breaking Mike Holoway who has played the title role of Joseph over a 24-year period with 3000 plus performances under his belt. They are then joined by Olivier award winner Maria Friedman, NTA awards winner Zoë Tyler and internationally renowned actress Ria Jones.

With music and lyrics by sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and sir Tim Rice, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT has captured generations of theatre fans across the world with its family-friendly storyline, universal themes and catchy music, including; Go Go Go Joseph, Close Every Door and Any Dream Will Do which reached no.1 chart success back in 1991 Australian heart throb Jason Donovan.

Anticipation for the video is building with thousands of comments like and shares spreading the news across the world. Joseph's global appeal is still able to reach the hearts and minds of people during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. The creative team behind this idea hope to raise £5000 for the charity via their JUST GIVING page as it continues to support performers who may be struggling during this time not just financially but also with both their physical and mental well-being.

Adam Lacey, Executive Producer working closely with celebrated music producer Nigel Wright to bring you over 30 voices together for this this unique production. This live streamed highlight concert promises to capture the essence of the amazing technicolour musical like never before.





