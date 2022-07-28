Ivan Putrov Presents MEN IN MOTION at The London Coliseum in November

This autumn, Men in Motion celebrates its 10th anniversary with a special one-off performance at the London Coliseum on Sunday 6 November. Originally conceived a decade ago by Ivan Putrov, dancer, producer and former Principal of The Royal Ballet, Men in Motion sees the male dancer take centre stage, showcasing the development and evolution of men in ballet over the last century.

Men in Motion features performances from internationally renowned ballet stars including Principals of The Royal Ballet, Matthew Ball and Vadim Muntagirov, former Royal Ballet Principals, Ivan Putrov and Edward Watson, Senior Artist with Ballet Black, José Alves, Principal with Royal Swedish Ballet, Dmitry Zagrebin, First Soloists of The Royal Ballet, Luca Acri and Joseph Sissens, Soloist of Stuttgart Ballet, Matteo Miccini, and First Artist of The Royal Ballet, Leo Dixon.

The programme for the evening includes a range of much-loved classical ballets and contemporary works from some of the most exciting names in dance, accompanied by a live orchestra, including the world premiere of a new work by award-winning choreographer Arthur Pita as well as his acclaimed solo Volver, Volver. Alongside these will be Fokine's Le Spectre de la Rose and works by Serge Lifar and Bronislava Nijinska. Full casting and repertoire to be announced shortly.

Of Men in Motion, Ivan Putrov said: "For over ten years we have shared the history of men in ballet with audiences around the world, celebrating the talent and virtuosity of male dancers who have emerged from the shadows as supporting artists to take centre stage. I am incredibly proud that in that time we have presented bold new works, ground-breaking classics and contemporary masterpieces performed by some of the world's greatest dancers. For this tenth anniversary I am delighted to welcome our outstanding cast of dancers to the stage at the London Coliseum for audiences to enjoy and share the beauty of Men in Motion."

Ukrainian born former Principal of The Royal Ballet, Ivan Putrov has performed lead roles in all of the classics on some of the world's most prestigious stages, winning numerous awards throughout his career. He has worked with leading names in the creative industries including Mario Testino, Gary Hume, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Pet Shop Boys, who created The Most Incredible Thing on him. In 2012 Ivan conceived Men in Motion, which has since had three successful runs in London as well as in Italy, Moscow, Poland and Ukraine. In 2022 Ivan produced a fundraising gala for his home country, Dance for Ukraine, which raised over £160,000 for the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Ivan is the founder of Inspiration in Motion, a charity that promotes dance and the performing arts.