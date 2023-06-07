Interview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre Season

Tania's season, MT Pride Lab, runs until 31 July at the King's Head Theatre

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 2 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 3 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Interview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre Season

Tania Azevedo is the third LGBTQIA+ Guest Artistic Director to be handed the keys to King's Head Theatre as part of The Takeover. Her curated season, MT Pride Lab, celebrates all different forms of Musical Theatre created by LGBTQIA+ artists. 

BroadwayWorld caught up with Tania to talk about what it means to be a Guest Artistic Director, curating an LGBTQI+ focused Musical Theatre season and what is coming up in her season.

How have you found working as a Guest Artistic Director at King’s Head Theatre?

Working as the Guest Artistic Director at King's Head Theatre has been an absolute whirlwind of excitement and creative freedom. It's like being handed the keys to a kingdom and being entrusted with the mission to support artists and enchant our audiences. I must say, it has been an extraordinary gift, and I couldn't be more grateful for this exhilarating project. Collaborating with the talented artists showcasing their work at MT Pride Lab has been an absolute delight. I've had the privilege of diving deep into their ambitions, nurturing their pieces, and witnessing the sparks of inspiration fly.

Did anything surprise you?

There have been surprises around every corner! Programming is like tightrope-walking while juggling flaming torches and reciting Shakespeare. It's a delicate balancing act but we keep our eyes on the prize and ask ourselves, "What's going to deliver a season that's artistically satisfying and as cohesive as a finely woven tapestry?"

Interview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre Season Tell us about your season of work - what kind of things have you programmed?

Let me give you a sneak peek into the magnificent extravaganza we have planned for our season of work. Brace yourselves for a tsunami of world premieres at the King's Head! We are privileged to have the extraordinary writer/composer Gus Gowland gracing our stage with his new song-cycle, Lifeboats. (Think Elegies meets Songs For A New World). And that's just the tip of the iceberg - Freddie Love will be enchanting us with a solo cabaret that explores Queer tropes in Opera. It's an obsession waiting to happen. Also prepare for the exhilarating debuts of My Sister Is Missing and Diary Of A Gay Disaster from some seriously exciting creatives. And that's not all, folks! We have cabarets galore, musicals delving into the toxic realms of the gay male dating scene, and even bisexual sword-fighting icons and Spanish Drag. Trust me when I say, we have something for the whole family!

Why did you decide on a LGBTQI+ focused Musical Theatre season?

After working on a few musicals that celebrated LGBTQ storylines and characters (such as But I'm A Cheerleader, & Juliet and Mayflies), I witnessed firsthand the insatiable thirst audiences have for positive Queer Representation in all forms of media. (And we know musical theatre is the epitome of queerness!) So, as a proud member of the community, it felt imperative for me to champion the next generation of LGBTQ makers and their stories. And thus, the glorious concept of MT Pride Lab was born, like a phoenix rising from the ashes of conventional norms.

Do you have any advice for anyone seeking a career in artistic leadership?

I’m not sure how I feel about giving advice but I’ve spent a long time examining “why I’m drawn to artistic leadership” and “what does leadership mean to me and my values” as questions and that has felt useful to guide me along.

What’s your favourite musical? Is there a musical you are dying to direct?

Uh, good question! So many musicals come to mind but Parade and Hadestown feel like such inspiring pieces of work to me.

On my “to-direct” bucked list is In The Heights (for it’s exploration of immigrant community that really speaks to me) and Once (because I’m a sucker for romance and actor-muso shows).

Interview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre Season Apart from this, what are you working on at the moment?

I’m currently Associate Director in new musical In Dreams (playing at Leeds Playhouse next month) and developing my original musical A Mother's Song for some exciting future ventures.

Tania Azevedo's MT Pride Lab runs at the King's Head Theatre until 31 July




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Polka Theatre Reveals Lineup For Autumn-Winter 2023-24 Season Photo
Polka Theatre Reveals Lineup For Autumn-Winter 2023-24 Season

Polka Theatre’s Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive Helen Matravers has announced details of their new Autumn – Winter season, running from 27 September 2023 through to 21 January 2024.

2
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Adds Additional Performance Photo
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Adds Additional Performance

After selling out its initial two performances at the London Palladium in under eight hours, the producers of Death Note the Musical have added an additional performance on Tuesday 22nd August at 2.30pm.

3
Program Revealed for The Royal Opera Houses Engender Festival Photo
Program Revealed for The Royal Opera House's Engender Festival

The Royal Opera House’s Engender Festival is back – bringing together today’s most exciting opera makers, writers, creatives and changemakers.

4
Full Creative Team Revealed for THE MONGOL KHAN at the London Coliseum Photo
Full Creative Team Revealed for THE MONGOL KHAN at the London Coliseum

The producers of The Mongol Khan, Esunmunkh Myagmar, Amundra Amartuvshin, Bayra Bela (Amazon The Power, NETFLIX Marco Polo), Unurmaa Janchiv, Oliver King (The Ukrainian Ballet, Counting Sheep) have announced a team of world class UK creatives who are being brought on board especially for the London staging of the production, working alongside venerated Mongolian Director Hero Baatar.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

A CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in DecemberA CHRISTMAS GAIETY Returns to the Royal Albert Hall in December
THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE to Return to the West End This AutumnTHE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE to Return to the West End This Autumn
Winners of 2023 National Dance Awards AnnouncedWinners of 2023 National Dance Awards Announced
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJOJohannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You