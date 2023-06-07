Interview: 'It Has Been an Extraordinary Gift': Director Tania Azevedo on Curating an LGBTQI+ Focused Musical Theatre Season

Tania Azevedo is the third LGBTQIA+ Guest Artistic Director to be handed the keys to King's Head Theatre as part of The Takeover. Her curated season, MT Pride Lab, celebrates all different forms of Musical Theatre created by LGBTQIA+ artists.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Tania to talk about what it means to be a Guest Artistic Director, curating an LGBTQI+ focused Musical Theatre season and what is coming up in her season.

How have you found working as a Guest Artistic Director at King’s Head Theatre?

Working as the Guest Artistic Director at King's Head Theatre has been an absolute whirlwind of excitement and creative freedom. It's like being handed the keys to a kingdom and being entrusted with the mission to support artists and enchant our audiences. I must say, it has been an extraordinary gift, and I couldn't be more grateful for this exhilarating project. Collaborating with the talented artists showcasing their work at MT Pride Lab has been an absolute delight. I've had the privilege of diving deep into their ambitions, nurturing their pieces, and witnessing the sparks of inspiration fly.

Did anything surprise you?

There have been surprises around every corner! Programming is like tightrope-walking while juggling flaming torches and reciting Shakespeare. It's a delicate balancing act but we keep our eyes on the prize and ask ourselves, "What's going to deliver a season that's artistically satisfying and as cohesive as a finely woven tapestry?"

Tell us about your season of work - what kind of things have you programmed?

Let me give you a sneak peek into the magnificent extravaganza we have planned for our season of work. Brace yourselves for a tsunami of world premieres at the King's Head! We are privileged to have the extraordinary writer/composer Gus Gowland gracing our stage with his new song-cycle, Lifeboats. (Think Elegies meets Songs For A New World). And that's just the tip of the iceberg - Freddie Love will be enchanting us with a solo cabaret that explores Queer tropes in Opera. It's an obsession waiting to happen. Also prepare for the exhilarating debuts of My Sister Is Missing and Diary Of A Gay Disaster from some seriously exciting creatives. And that's not all, folks! We have cabarets galore, musicals delving into the toxic realms of the gay male dating scene, and even bisexual sword-fighting icons and Spanish Drag. Trust me when I say, we have something for the whole family!

Why did you decide on a LGBTQI+ focused Musical Theatre season?

After working on a few musicals that celebrated LGBTQ storylines and characters (such as But I'm A Cheerleader, & Juliet and Mayflies), I witnessed firsthand the insatiable thirst audiences have for positive Queer Representation in all forms of media. (And we know musical theatre is the epitome of queerness!) So, as a proud member of the community, it felt imperative for me to champion the next generation of LGBTQ makers and their stories. And thus, the glorious concept of MT Pride Lab was born, like a phoenix rising from the ashes of conventional norms.

Do you have any advice for anyone seeking a career in artistic leadership?

I’m not sure how I feel about giving advice but I’ve spent a long time examining “why I’m drawn to artistic leadership” and “what does leadership mean to me and my values” as questions and that has felt useful to guide me along.

What’s your favourite musical? Is there a musical you are dying to direct?

Uh, good question! So many musicals come to mind but Parade and Hadestown feel like such inspiring pieces of work to me.

On my “to-direct” bucked list is In The Heights (for it’s exploration of immigrant community that really speaks to me) and Once (because I’m a sucker for romance and actor-muso shows).

Apart from this, what are you working on at the moment?

I’m currently Associate Director in new musical In Dreams (playing at Leeds Playhouse next month) and developing my original musical A Mother's Song for some exciting future ventures.

Tania Azevedo's MT Pride Lab runs at the King's Head Theatre until 31 July