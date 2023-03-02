International Women's Day Post-Show Event Announced For MEDEA at Sohoplace

The Producers of Medea today announce a free one off post-show event @sohoplace on International Women's Day, Wednesday 8 March at 9:30pm. Hosted by Medea's Associate Director Tanuja Amarasuriya, with Natalie Haynes and Susie Orbach discussing the enduring power and contemporary resonance of Medea, 2,500 years after it was written.

Natalie Haynes is a writer and broadcaster and - according to the Washington Post - a rock star mythologist. Her first novel, The Amber Fury, was published to great acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic, as was The Ancient Guide to Modern Life, her previous book. Her second novel, The Children of Jocasta, was published in 2017. Her retelling of the Trojan War, A Thousand Ships, was published in 2019. It was shortlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction in 2020. It has been translated into multiple languages. Her most recent non-fiction book, Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myth was published in Oct 2020, and reached number 2 in the New York Times Bestseller chart. Her novel about Medusa, Stone Blind, was published in Sep 2022. She has spoken on the modern relevance of the classical world on three continents, from Cambridge to Chicago to Auckland. She writes for the Guardian. She is a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4: eight series of her show, Natalie Haynes Stands Up for the Classics, have been broadcast on Radio 4: all series are available now on BBC Sounds. She will make series 9 in 2023.

Dr. Susie Orbach is a psychotherapist, psychoanalyst, writer and social critic. She co-founded, with Luise Eichenbaum, The Women's Therapy Centre in London in 1976 and The Women's Therapy Center Institute in New York City in 1981, with Luise Eichenbaum and Carol Bloom. She is author of thirteen books, co-editor of a further volume. She has also published many papers and she frequently writes for the press, writing a column in The Guardian for ten years. She is the recipient of the first Lifetime Achievement Award for Psychoanalysis given by the British Psychoanalytical Society. For ten years, she was Visiting Professor of Psychoanalysis and Social Policy at LSE. She was Academic Visitor at Hertford College, Oxford.

Tanuja Amarasuriya is currently our Associate Director of Medea @sohoplace. She also works as a writer, dramaturg and occasionally as a composer/sound designer across theatre, film, digital audio and other forms. Tanuja co-founded Sleepdogs with Tim X Atack, and is also a resident at Pervasive Media Studio, Watershed, Bristol.

Tickets for the post-show event are free and can be booked in advance at www.sohoplace.org. Tickets for the performance of Medea on Wednesday 8 March are sold separately.