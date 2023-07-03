Inside Rehearsals for THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre

Photo Credit: Kat Mokrynski

“For what is a king without his crown?”

BroadwayWorld recently had a sneek peak at rehearsals for Simon Nye’s The Crown Jewels. We were treated to some performances from the cast, a Q&A with writer Simon Nye and director Sean Foley, and the opportunity to speak with some members of the cast and crew about the show.

Our first introduction to the show was Al Murray playing King Charles II, preparing a speech he is giving to the people, accompanied by his Lady of the Bedchamber (Carrie Hope Fletcher) and his terrified Footman (Adonis Siddique).

Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning

Along with hearing Al Murray giving a hilarious rehearsal speech as Charles II, we were given the opportunity to listen to Carrie Hope Fletcher and the rest of the cast perform one of the songs in the show, praising the King in a ceremony. Murray is a fantastic comedic actor and had fun with a small audience - I cannot wait to see how he will interact with larger crowds in the Garrick Theatre.

Photo Credit: Kat Mokrynski

During our Q&A with Simon Nye and Sean Foley, the pair discussed how the show was created and what the rehearsal process has been like.

Foley had some interesting comments on how The Crown Jewels is based on restoration comedy, stating “theatre had been banned for 18 years. When the Puritans chopped off King Charles I’s head and Great Britain became a Puritan protectorate, they literally shut down theatres - you couldn't have fun. Mince pies and Christmas was banned, you couldn't dance around the May Pole, you couldn't do anything like that. And when Charles II came back, he famously opened the theatres. So our show also just embraces and celebrates that.”

Nye also commented on the historical accuracy of the show - “Even the language, I made an effort to make it authentic of its period - Not to the extent of missing on good gag, or boring everybody with these nails, so it's authentic-ish. It's embracing the monarchy without being rude.”

Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning

When asked what they hope audiences take away from The Crown Jewels, actor Mel Giedroyc said, “I think everyone needs a laugh at the moment. I don't want to get too heavy, but everyone needs to escape and laugh, particularly at the moment. We’ll just give people a rollicking, romping, proper good laugh. That's my absolute goal.” Murray agreed, stating, “It makes me sound like an idiot when I said it, this is a very funny play. It really is.”

Based on what I saw and heard at the rehearsal, I am looking forward to seeing how The Crown Jewels goes on the West End. As Nye said, “It's got all the ingredients - It's got a king, it's got an Irish Desperado, it's got jeopardy, it's got a slight surprising ending.”

The creative team seems dedicated to telling a true story in the style of restoration comedy, presenting a show that Charles II himself may have enjoyed nearly 400 years ago. Who knows, maybe King Charles III will enjoy it!

The Crown Jewels is at the Garrick Theatre from 7 July - 16 September