Improv Group EXPATS Make Their UK Premiere in January

US improv veterans Tim Meadows, Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Joe Canale bring the UK and European premiere of EXPATS to Soho Theatre this January, for one week only. Performances run 8-13 January 2024.



Best known for their roles in SNL, Mean Girls, Veep, Ted, Flamin' Hot and other onscreen comedy hits from across the pond, the foursome’s London show will be different every night.

EXPATS starts with a short chat, launching the performers into a fast-moving, fully improvised first act, featuring irreverent characters and heightened spins on recognizable situations. For the second half, a local mystery guest will join them onstage, pushing the show further and breaking new ground.

Though entirely unpredictable, audiences can be sure of a side-splitting, thoughtful and truly unique adventure, every night.

Tim Meadows, Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Joe Canale are veterans of the American improvisational comedy scene. Tim, Joe and Brad are alums of the Second City in Chicago and began performing as Uncle’s Brother at Improv Olympic in Chicago 15 years ago to packed houses. Matt is also an alum of the Second City and Improv Olympic as well as being a founding member of The Upright Citizens Brigade in New York and LA. Performing longform improvisation is their first love, and after spending years traveling America with their shows, they have decided to let Europe in on the fun.

Tickets are on sale today for members, and on general sale tomorrow.