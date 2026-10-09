Ian McKellen Will Voice The Giant in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at The Arts Theatre Cambridge

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Ian McKellen will be featured as the voice of The Giant in this year's Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk at The Arts Theatre Cambridge. Audiences can expect to hear McKellen's iconic voice played throughout The Arts Theatre's spectacular family pantomime, as he brings The Giant to life.

Writer Chris Jarvis has penned the script with the legendary British actor in mind, and McKellen pre-recorded his lines in early October.

No stranger to traditional pantomime, McKellen has previously starred in Mother Goose in the West End and Wicked Witches – A Popular Panto! at The Pleasance Theatre. His other major acting credits include Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film series, Magneto in the X-Men film series and the title role in Richard III. McKellen's stage work includes Shakespearean dramas, modern adaptations and pantomime, earning him a Tony Award, six Laurence Olivier Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

Ian McKellen is an ambassador for The Arts Theatre's ongoing capital campaign, uniting last year with Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi and Sir Richard Eyre in a powerful campaign film to support and champion the Theatre's redevelopment project.

When visiting The Arts Theatre Cambridge last year, Ian McKellen recalled:

'I can take you to the very flagstone at the stage door where I decided that I would give it a go and become a professional actor. That's where I made the decision and I have never regretted it. I love The Arts Theatre, I'm grateful to it.'

The principal cast of Jack and the Beanstalk includes Cambridge's favourite pantomime dame Matt Crosby and UK Pantomime Award-winning Steven Roberts. The cast is completed by world-class performers Jessica Martin (9 to 5 the Musical) as Fleshcreep, Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos (A World Elsewhere) as Princess Jilly, Emma Williams (Top Hat) as Fairy Sunshine, Stuart Simons (La Cage aux Folles) as Merlin the Wizard and Xander Powell as Daisy the Cow.

Jack and the Beanstalk is directed and choreographed by Kevan Allen. Jack and the Beanstalk will mark Kevan Allen's directorial debut for The Arts Theatre after being the resident choreographer for over a decade.

Jack and the Beanstalk opens on Friday 27 November 2026 and runs until Sunday 3 January 2027.

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