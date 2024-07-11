How to Arrange Coverage for Your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over the past few years, BroadwayWorld has offered special Fringe coverage in the run-up to the Edinburgh Festival in the form of both Q&As (a short interview with questions relating to the show which is being promoted) and Guest Blogs (first-person, essay-style articles submitted by someone affiliated with the production).

Want to make sure that people know about your show before performances begin? Reach a larger audience via BroadwayWorld's readers and social media followers! The funds are used solely to cover the travel costs for our Edinburgh coverage team, who wouldn't be able to attend the festival without expenses covered.

Coverage options:

- News article/announcement for your show featured on BroadwayWorld: FREE

(email the press release to newsdesk@broadwayworld.com)



- Q&A featured on the BroadwayWorld Scotland site and promoted on @BWWScotland X: £20



- Q&A featured on both the BroadwayWorld Scotland site and BroadwayWorld UK site, and promoted from both our Scottish and UK X and Facebook: £30



- Guest Blog (1000 words max) featured on BroadwayWorld Scotland and UK and promoted from both our Scottish and UK X and Facebook : £40

Comments