Henry Shields and Allie Dart Join CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG

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MISCHIEF, the multi-award winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Comedy About Spies, has announced that most of the original UK cast plus co-writer Henry Shields and Allie Dart, will perform in CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG at Manchester Opera House (17-21 November 2026), Portsmouth's Kings Theatre (24-28 November 2026) and at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (12 December 2026-January 10 2027). Prepare for a theatrical catastrophe like no other this Christmas.

The full cast will include Matt Cavendish (Max), Allie Dart (Annie), Sasha Frost (Sandra), Henry Lewis (Robert), Chris Leask (Trevor) and Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Henry Shields (Chris) and Greg Tannahill (Jonathan). The understudies are Matthew Biddulph, Siobhan Cha Cha, Orla O'Sullivan and Josh Patel-Foster.

The performances in Manchester and Portsmouth are part of the show's second UK tour which begins in Bromley on 27 October 2026 and continues to bring a cacophony of chaos and Christmas cheer around the country until 7 March 2027.

The cast is yet to be announced for the remaining tour venues and for the production's West End run at the Wyndham's Theatre which begins on 18 December 2026 and runs until 23 January 2027.

The North American premiere sees Mischief return to the Ahmanson Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, where Peter Pan Goes Wrong shocked audiences in 2023. Alongside the Australian production in the Gold Coast and Sydney, this will be the first time yuletide mayhem has attempted to be performed outside the UK. CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG in LA is produced by Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Kevin McCollum.

The cast for the show in Australia (Hota in the Gold Coast from 4-12 December 2026, and at Sydney Opera House from 17-29 December) is also yet to be announced. CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG is brought to Australia by GMG Productions & Stoddart Entertainment Group. The Mischief production of CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG is presented globally in arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG brings tidings of chaos and joy as The Cornley Amateur Drama Society return and attempt to tackle the Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol. The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. This disastrous take on the much loved classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a festive slice of pure escapism.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG played to sell-out houses, when it premiered at The Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue last year. It is written by original Mischief Members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and the production is directed by Matt DiCarlo, who also helmed the award-winning The Comedy About Spies which is on its second mission at London's Adelphi Theatre where it is running until 26 September 2026.

The creative team joining the authors and director are set designer Libby Todd, Costume Designer Roberto Surace, lighting designer David Howe and sound designer and composer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite.

A 15 minute short documentary is available on YouTube, where you can go behind the mayhem and chaos and discover how this disastrous festive treat has been created by MISCHIEF.

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