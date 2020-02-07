Helena Bonham Carter To Interview Lady Glenconner At Richmond Theatre

Helena Bonham Carter, iconic actor and star of Netflix smash hitThe Crown, will interview Lady Glenconner at Richmond Theatre on 29th February 2020 at 7:30pm exclusively for one night only, as part of the An Evening with Lady Glenconner live tour. Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now available from www.fane.co.uk.

Lady Glenconner has spent her life as a friend of The Royal Family. Maid of Honour at the Queen's Coronation and Lady in Waiting to Princess Margaret, her Sunday Times bestselling memoir Lady in Waiting offers a unique and unparalleled account of major events in royal history. An Evening with Lady Glenconner will see Lady Glenconner elaborate on the truth behind The Crown in conversation with its star Helena Bonham Carter (who plays Princess Margaret in Seasons Three and four of Netflix smash hitThe Crown), as well as the drama, tragedy and courage of her own life.

Taking the nation by storm, her story captures a generation, a social class, and a first-hand view of royal life. Warm, witty and riotously entertaining - but also moving and courageous - Anne Glenconner offers an exclusive insight into the life of an aristocratic woman, and a sense of the volatility that lies beneath the glitter.

From brothels and barons to growing up with the princesses and meeting her husband Lord Glenconner, with whom she turned Mustique into a paradise for the rich and famous (including music royalty like Mick Jagger and David Bowie!), her astonishing memoir tells a tale of remarkable highs and lows.

Lady Glenconner said "I admire Helena Bonham Carter greatly as an actress and it's not every day a Hollywood film star interviews you. She was the perfect casting to play my friend Princess Margaret. I am thrilled to share the stage with her."

Lady in Waiting by Anne Glenconner is published by Hodder & Stoughton and has been a four month Sunday Times Top Ten bestseller. Copies of Lady in Waiting will be available for purchase at this event.

Tickets for An Evening with Lady Glenconner are on sale now available from www.fane.co.uk.





