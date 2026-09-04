Harry Judd to Play Coach Bolton in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Final Two Performances

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McFly's Harry Judd will star in the final two shows of Disney's High School Musical at Lowry, Salford on Saturday 19 September 2026 before transferring to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 October 2026 – 3 January 2027.

Harry takes over from Jason Donovan who is currently starring as Coach Bolton and will play the role at all performances at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Starring in both venues are Disney icon Kaycee Stroh as Ms Darbus, Tobias Turley as Troy Bolton, Leonor Correia as Gabriella Montez, Caitlin Tipping as Sharpay Evans and Luke Bayer as Ryan Evans with Char Burnett (Frozen; The Book of Mormon, West End) as Taylor McKessie, Jordan Benjamin (Hamilton; The Little Big Things, West End) as Chad Danforth, Simeon Beckett (Back to the Future, West End; Hamilton, UK & Ireland tour) as Zeke Baylor, Olivia O'Connor (Why Am I So Single?, West End) as Martha Cox, Yna Tresvalles (Ballad Lines, Southwark Playhouse Elephant; Six, UK & International tour) as Kelsi Nielson and Curtis Patrick (Thespians, UK tour; Young Frankenstein, Hope Mill Theatre/Liverpool Playhouse) as Jack Scott.

The cast is completed by Alexander Black (Grease, Independence of the Seas), Eleanor Bye (Nine, Hope Mill Theatre; Robin Hood, New Wimbledon Theatre), Harriet Caplan-Dean (&Juliet, UK & Ireland tour; Six, UK tour), Alison Driver (Singin' In The Rain, Royal Exchange Theatre; The Frogs, Southwark Playhouse), Conor Luke Drury (Dick Whittington, Broadway Theatre, Catford), Mary Francis (professional debut), Sonia Gil-Lubeiro (professional debut), Tamsin January (Moulin Rouge, UK & Ireland tour; TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, West End), Joseph Lennox (Cats, International Tour), Lucas Morlotti (Robin Hood, The Capitol Horsham), Katie Mulligan (Beauty and the Beast, Churchill theatre, Bromley), André Phipps (MJ The Musical, West End), Meg Silsby (professional debut), Kade Stenson (Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury), Ethan Vijn (Choir of Man, West End; Hamilton, UK & Ireland tour) and Eddie Zickerman (professional debut).

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic film High School Musical has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and is co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We're All In This Together, Get'cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.

Based on the hit Disney Channel Original movie, that inspired a generation, High School Musical had its world premiere production at Stagedoor Manor Summer Theatre Camp in 2006. It then went to The Theatre of Stars in Atlanta, Georgia for its first professional staging before Disney Theatrical Group staged a national tour in 2007. The musical has enjoyed significant success in regional theatres around the world and had its London premiere at the Hammersmith Apollo Theatre in January 2008.

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Related Stories 1 Full Cast Set For Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL UK Tour and London Transfer

Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions announced the full cast for the first UK non-replica production of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, starring Jason Donovan, Harry Judd, and Disney icon KayCee Stroh, at Lowry, Salford before transferring to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. 2 Harry Judd of McFly Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL London Transfer

McFly drummer Harry Judd will play Coach Bolton in the London transfer of Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, taking over the role from Jason Donovan following a Salford run.