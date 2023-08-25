Hannah Waddingham to Present FANTASY, MYTHS AND LEGENDS PROM at the Royal Albert Hall

The Prom will also be broadcast on BBC Two on Saturday 2 September at 7.50pm for an edited version titled Fantasy Film Music at the Proms

By: Aug. 25, 2023

Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Hannah Waddingham will present an evening of orchestral works from film, television and gaming, from titles including Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and World of Warcraft. The BBC Concert Orchestra led by their new Chief Conductor, Anna-Maria Helsing, will be joined by Mezzo Soprano Felicity Buckland and The Huddersfield Choral Society.

The Prom will broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and on Sounds for 30 days, and will also be filmed for TV, with an edited version airing on BBC Two on Saturday 2 September at 7.50pm. It will be available on BBC iPlayer for 12 months.

Hannah Waddingham says: “I am thrilled to be back at the magnificent Royal Albert Hall after hosting the 2023 Olivier awards here earlier in the year. Having performed at the Proms before, and having played Septa Unella in Game of Thrones I cannot wait to present a programme of some of the most loved music from the fantasy genre. It’s going to be magical!” 

Hannah Waddingham last appeared at the BBC Proms in 2016 to sing extracts from Kiss Me Kate and The Boys from Syracuse alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra for a concert that featured some of the best music written for stage and screen adaptations of works by Shakespeare.

The Fantasy, Myths and Legends Prom programme at the Royal Albert Hall is below:

Howard Shore, orch. J. C. Whitney The Lord of the Rings, the Fellowship of the Ring Symphonic Suite

Ramin Djawadi, arr & orch. John Langley Game of Thrones Suite

De Falla El amor brujo (excerpts)

David Arnold, arr. & orch. N. Dodd Good Omens – Main Theme

John Williams Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – Hedwig's Theme 

Stravinsky The Firebird – suite (revised version, 1919) – ‘Berceuse’ and ‘Finale’

-------

Mussorgsky, orch. Rimsky-Korsakov A Night on the Bare Mountain

Lorne Balfe, orch. Bernard Duc His Dark Materials – Medley (BBC Commission: world premiere of medley)

Joe Hisaishi My Neighbour Totoro for Orchestra

Eimear Noone Malach, the Angel Messenger, from World of Warcraft

Grieg Peer Gynt, Op 23 (In the Hall of the Mountain King)

John Williams Duel of the Fates from Star Wars

The BBC Proms 2023, currently in the sixth week of its eight week season, has had record audiences across BBC television and Radio 3. The TV viewing figures for the First Night on BBC Two and iPlayer hit 1 million during the live broadcast, making it the highest in 14 years. And there were more listens on Radio 3 live and on BBC Sounds during the first weekend than ever before.

The list of upcoming televised BBC Proms are below, and details of further broadcast Proms will be announced in due course.

  • John Wilson celebrates Rachmaninov at the Proms – BBC Four on Friday 25 August, 7pm
  • Northern Soul at the Proms – BBC Two on Saturday 26 August, 7.45pm
  • Mindful Mix at the Proms – BBC Four on Sunday 27 August, 8pm
  • Sir Simon Rattle conducts Mahler’s Ninth – BBC Two on Wednesday 30 August, 7.30pm
  • Chineke! performs Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony – BBC Four on Friday 1 September, 8pm
  • Fantasy Film Music at the Proms – BBC Two on Saturday 2 September, 7.50pm

Proms currently available on BBC iPlayer include: First Night of the Proms, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Beethoven’s Fifth, Beethoven’s Ninth, Bollywood at the Proms, Bomsori plays Bruch, NYO Jazz (USA) with Dee Dee Bridgewater, Isata Kannah-Mason plays Prokofiev, Yuja Wang plays Rachmaninov, Felix Klieser plays Mozart, Budapest Festival Orchestra with András Schiff and National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain with Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha.

 

Prom 57: Fantasy, Myths and Legends is at 19:00 Mon 28 Aug 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall




