Hannah Waddingham And More Take Home 2024 Royal Television Society Awards

The limited series The Sixth Commandment took home three awards, becoming the most awarded project of the night.
Winners have been announced for the 2024 Royal Television Society program awards.
The limited series The Sixth Commandment took home three awards, becoming the most awarded project of the night. Comedy Extraordinary and Top Boy also took home numerous honors.
Also among this year's winners were West End and television star Hannah Waddingham, Bella Ramsey, Happy Valley and Squid Game: The Challenge
See the full list of winners here!
**WINNER** Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions for BBC)
Becoming Frida Kahlo (Rogan Scotland for BBC)
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (A Netflix Documentary/BMG Presents in association with Quickfire Films/A Pulse Films Production for Netflix)
*WINNER* – Lucy Edwards – Japan – The Way I See It – The Travel Show (BBC Current Affairs for BBC)
Ashley Thomas – Great Expectations (Hardy, Son & Baker, Scott Free Productions, BBC Studios, FX Network for BBC)
Hamza Yassin – Hamza: Strictly Birds of Prey (Silverback Films for BBC)
*WINNER* – A Kind of Spark (9 Story Media for BBC)
FYI Investigates: Kids Who Vape (Fresh Start Media for Sky Kids & Sky News)
Tabby McTat (Magic Light Pictures for BBC)
*WINNER* – Juice (Various Artists Limited for BBC)
Big Boys (Roughcut TV for Channel 4)
There She Goes (Merman Television for BBC)
*WINNER* – Rob & Romesh Vs. (CPL Productions for Sky Max)
Taskmaster (Avalon for Channel 4)
The Graham Norton Show (So Television for BBC)
*WINNER* – Gbemisola Ikumelo – Black Ops (BBC Studios Comedy Productions and Mondo Deluxe Productions for BBC)
Máiréad Tyers – Extraordinary (Sid Gentle Films Ltd for Disney+)
Kat Sadler – Such Brave Girls (Various Artists Limited for BBC)
*WINNER* – Hammed Animashaun – Black Ops (BBC Studios Comedy Productions and Mondo Deluxe Productions for BBC)
Freddie Meredith – Such Brave Girls (Various Artists Limited for BBC)
Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Roughcut TV for Channel 4)
*WINNER* – Scam Interceptors (BBC Studios Documentary Unit for BBC)
Good Morning Britain – Matt Hancock Interview (ITV Studios for ITV1)
Junior Bake Off (Love Productions for Channel 4)
*WINNER* – Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland (KEO Films & Walk on Air Films for BBC)
Evacuation (Wonderhood Studios for Channel 4)
Kids (Expectation for Channel 4)
*WINNER* – Happy Valley (Lookout Point in co-production with AMC for BBC)
The Gold (Tannadice Pictures, part of Objective Media Group, for BBC and Paramount)
Top Boy (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)
*WINNER* – Squid Game: The Challenge (Studio Lambert & The Garden for Netflix)
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (Hungry McBear for BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC Studios Entertainment Productions for BBC)
*WINNER* – Hannah Waddingham – Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC Studios Entertainment Productions for BBC)
Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond – The Great British Bake Off (Love Productions for Channel 4)
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan – Rob & Romesh Vs. (CPL Productions for Sky Max)
*WINNER* – Sort Your Life Out (Optomen Television for BBC)
Banged Up (Shine TV for Channel 4)
The Piano (Love Productions for Channel 4)
*WINNER* – White Nanny, Black Child (Doc Hearts/Tigerlily Productions for
Channel 5)
Britain’s Human Zoos (Red Bicycle with Milk & Honey for Channel 4)
The Man Who Played With Fire (Raw TV for Sky Documentaries)
*WINNER* – Tamara Lawrance – Time (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC)
Jodie Whittaker – Time (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC)
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley (Lookout Point in co-production with AMC for BBC)
*WINNER* – Kane Robinson – Top Boy (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (See-Saw Films in association with Apple for Apple TV+)
Timothy Spall – The Sixth Commandment (Wild Mercury Productions and True Vision for BBC)
*WINNER* – The Sixth Commandment (Wild Mercury Productions and True Vision for BBC)
Best Interests (AC Chapter One for BBC)
Boiling Point (Ascendant Fox and Matriarch Productions with It’s All Made Up Productions for BBC)
*WINNER* – Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, Windfall Films for BBC)
The Coronation Concert (BBC Studios Event Productions for BBC)
The Coronation of TM The King and Queen Camilla (BBC Studios Event Productions for BBC)
*WINNER* – Chris Packham – Inside Our Autistic Minds (BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions for BBC)
Rhod Gilbert – Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck (Kailash Films & Llanbobl Vision for Channel 4)
Stacey Solomon – Sort Your Life Out (Optomen Television for BBC)
*WINNER* – Chimp Empire (Keo Films and Underdog Films for Netflix)
Inside Our Autistic Minds (BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions for BBC)
Planet Earth III (BBC Studios Natural History Unit, BBC America, ZDF, France Televisions and The Open University for BBC)
*WINNER* – Extraordinary (Sid Gentle Films Ltd for Disney+)
Black Ops (BBC Studios Comedy Productions and Mondo Deluxe Productions for BBC)
Such Brave Girls (Various Artists Limited for BBC)
*WINNER* – Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story (Story Films; Archface Films for Sky Documentaries)
Anorexic (Proper Content for Channel 5)
The Price of Truth (Oxford Film & Television for Channel 4)
*WINNER* – Partygate (Halcyons Heart Films for Channel 4)
Consent (Firebird Pictures for Channel 4)
Men Up (Quay Street Productions, Boom for BBC)
*WINNER* – EastEnders (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC)
Casualty (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC)
Waterloo Road (Rope Ladder Fiction, Wall to Wall for BBC)
*WINNER* – Alex Scott – FIFA Women’s World Cup (IMG for BBC)
Gabby Logan – FIFA Women’s World Cup (IMG for BBC)
Nasser Hussain – The Ashes (Sky Sports Cricket)
*WINNER* – All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final (BBC Northern Ireland for BBC)
2023 Rugby World Cup (ITV Sport for ITV1 & ITV4)
The Ashes (Sky Sports Cricket)
*WINNER* – Bella Ramsey – Time (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC)
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)
Ronke Adékoluẹjo – Rain Dogs (Sid Gentle Films Ltd for BBC)
*WINNER* – Éanna Hardwicke – The Sixth Commandment (Wild Mercury Productions and True Vision for BBC)
Araloyin Oshunremi – Top Boy (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix)
Mark Gatiss – Nolly (Quay Street Productions for ITVX)
*WINNER* – Jack Rooke – Big Boys (Roughcut TV for Channel 4)
Bridget Christie – The Change (Expectation for Channel 4)
Joe Tucker, Lloyd Wolf, Gbemisola Ikumelo & Akemnji Ndifornyen – Black Ops (BBC Studios Comedy Productions and Mondo Deluxe Productions for BBC)
*WINNER* – Sarah Phelps – The Sixth Commandment (Wild Mercury Productions and True Vision for BBC)
Emma Dennis-Edwards – Consent (Firebird Pictures for Channel 4)
Sally Wainwright – Happy Valley (Lookout Point in co-production with AMC for BBC)
*WINNER* – Dame Esther Rantzen
*WINNER* – Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Videos