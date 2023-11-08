Hadley Fraser and Ramin Karimloo to Star in FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM: LIVE AT THE SAVOY

Hadley Fraser and Ramin Karimloo will appear at the Savoy Theatre on a musical journey from their rehearsal room onto the stage with From the Rehearsal Room: Live at the Savoy.

From The Rehearsal Room was a concept created by Hadley Fraser and Ramin Karimloo whilst in quarantine in Tokyo. Having to pivot from live performance they opted instead to film something for those who were planning on coming to see the concert (and those who weren’t, as it turned out).

Karimloo and Fraser wanted to capture raw moments from the rehearsal room; to share the joy and love they have as artists for the musicals they have been in individually, together and shows they love but have never performed. Something exciting emerged - an insight into to old friends and what inspires them musically and in life.

From The Rehearsal Room is a journey through the music of theatre that is unique to each venue and city. The programme changes each time. What remains however is the bond between two artists who have known each other for over 20 years, who have grown in that time and continue to love performing with each other and for others.

Exclusive priority booking for this event opens on Friday 10 November 2023 at 10:00am