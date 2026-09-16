HORRIBLE HENRYS to Tour UK Starting May 2027
The Olivier Award-nominated theatre company presents tales of England's most disastrous monarchs in a family-friendly stage adaptation.
The Birmingham Stage Company has announced their World Premiere Horrible Histories show for 2027. It's the latest production from a 21-year partnership between the Olivier Award-nominated theatre company and Terry Deary's blockbuster book series.
Starting at the Beck Theatre in Hayes on 20 May, Horrible Henrys will tour the country presenting terrible tales of every horrid Henry to rule England! Packed with outrageous true stories, terrible decisions and royally ridiculous behaviour, Horrible Henrys is a fast, funny dive into the messiest men to ever wear the crown.
Why was Henry the Sixth bludgeoned to death? What made Henry the Second eat a mattress? Henry the First's daughter tried to kill him and Henry the Third became king aged nine! Why did Henry the Fourth insist his knights take a bath? What made Henry the Fifth burn a tailor alive? Why did Henry the Seventh make the most important man in the country check his poo? And get ready to see the terrible tales of the big man himself, Henry the Eighth!
Murder, mayhem, mattresses and monarchs - join the Henrys for some unforgettable family fun in 2027!
Birmingham Stage's Actor-Manager, and the writer of Horrible Henrys, Neal Foster, said today: 'Henry the Eighth has often featured in our Horrible Histories stage shows, but I didn't know as much about the seven Henrys who came before him. As I researched each king, I couldn't believe the stories I was reading and realised what a great theatre show it could make to bring these kings together.'
Tour Dates
Beck Theatre, Hayes 20 - 22 May 2027
Kidderminster Town Hall 23 May 2027
Gala Theatre, Durham 28 - 29 May 2027
Loughborough Town Hall 1 - 2 Jun 2027
The Dukes, Lancaster 5 Jun 2027
Lyceum Theatre, Crewe 6 Jun 2027
Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough 12 Jun 2027
Palace Theatre, Redditch 19 Jun 2027
Pontio, Bangor 17 Jun 2027
Battle of Evesham Festival 8 Aug 2027
The Riverfront, Newport 12 Aug 2027
Orchard Theatre, Dartford 5 Sep 2027
Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe 12 Sep 2027
Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea 26 Sep 2027
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