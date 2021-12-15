HEX Opening Night Postponed Due to COVID-19

The National Theatre has postponed the opening night of its new musical Hex due to COVID-19 among the show's company, The Stage reports.

According to National Theatre director Rufus Norris, one of the leads was among those impacted. The show was due to open on December 15, but will now have a press night on December 21.

Rosalie Craig plays the fairy in this vividly original retelling of Sleeping Beauty: a mythic, big-hearted musical that goes beyond the waking kiss.

Deep in the wood, a lonely fairy longs for someone to bless. When she is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, her dream turns into a nightmare and her blessing becomes a curse. Soon, she is plunged into a frantic, hundred-year quest to somehow make everything right.

The cast is led by Tamsin Carroll as Queenie, Rosalie Craig as Fairy, Michael Elcock as Bert and Kat Ronney as Rose.