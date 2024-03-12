HAMILTON Extends Booking in the West End Until 29 March 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HAMILTON at the Victoria Palace Theatre has extedned booking until Saturday 29 March 2025. The Christmas performance schedule is also announced.

HAMILTON stars Declan Spaine in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Georgina Onuorah as Angelica Schuyler, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Dom Hartley-Harris as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Harry Hepple as King George III. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer. Joel Montague will return to the role of King George III from Monday 8 April 2024.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Kerri Norville, Hannah Qureshi, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Maddison Tyson and Brandon Williams.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.