HAIR THE MUSICAL Concert Comes to London Palladium, Starring Luke Bayer, Millie O'Connell, Layton Williams, and More!

The cast also features Nicole Raquel Dennis, Jordan Luke Gage, Grace Mouet, and Jodie Steele.

Mar. 17, 2021  
Following a sell-out run as part of The Turbine on the Jetty season, Hair The Musical (In Concert), directed by Arlene Phillips, will now play two performances at the London Palladium on Sunday 13 June, and two performances at Southampton Mayflower Theatre on 27 June 2021. The performances were originally planned for earlier this year, but were delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Hair The Musical (In Concert) has book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, music by Galt MacDermot, musical direction by Paul Schofield, design by David Shields, lighting and video design by Andrew Exeter and sound design by Dan Samson. Hair The Musical will once again be directed by Arlene Phillips.

The cast are Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress), Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out Of Hell and & Juliet), Grace Mouat (SiX and & Juliet), Millie O'Connell (SiX, Rent), Jodie Steele (Heathers, SiX) and Layton Williams (Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Rent).

Please note that all cast are subject to availability and may change before the performance dates.

The American tribal love rock musical Hair celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. In this specially produced concert version, get ready to groove to an infectiously energetic rock beat with songs like "Aquarius," "Good Morning, Starshine," "Hair," "I Got Life," and "Let The Sun Shine." Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, Hair remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

Website: www.theturbinetheatre.com/whatson


