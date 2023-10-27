Guest Blog: 'We're Still Very Much Learning': Writer James Lane on Exciting British Musical Theatre Writing and His New Show BABIES

Babies is at the Lyric Theatre, London for three performances only from 10 - 12 November

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Love Theatre? Hate the Cost? Let BroadwayWorld Show You Where to Find the Latest and Best Photo 1 BroadwayWorld's Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals
Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 2 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 4 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024

Guest Blog: 'We're Still Very Much Learning': Writer James Lane on Exciting British Musical Theatre Writing and His New Show BABIES

It’s a particularly interesting moment in time for new musical theatre writing, and more specifically, British new musical theatre writing. The increasing swell of interest from the upcoming generation of musical theatre fans have embraced new writing – often seeking a musical out because it is new, rather than in spite of it being new and not being based on pre-existing material.

Recent homegrown commercial success stories such as Operation Mincemeat and the now global phenomenon that is SIX have helped to fuel this growing demographic of young musical theatre fans, who are hungry for new productions that are geared more towards them – and on this basis, there is good reason to feel that the future for new musical theatre writing in the UK is bright.

At the same time, and all that having been said, it feels as though it’s never been harder to navigate a path to the West End and to eventually secure a West End theatre amongst the many long-running hits, the big brand name adaptations, and the huge star-led plays – let alone with a brand-new piece of writing.

The current landscape presents a huge mountain to climb for new musical theatre writing in order for it to unlock the West End and in doing so attain the chance to give a new work the longevity, the legacy and the potential for long-term sustainability that we strive to give them. This leaves the producers that work to champion new writing seeking an elusive formula to connect with this newfound fanbase for fresh new content and organically gather the necessary momentum and hype to prove to venue owners that there is appetite for their production and to give their work a commercial life.

Nimax is an organisation that has always been a friend to new writing. Led by Nica Burns, it is in keeping with her history at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, her innovation of the Rising Stars Festival during the Covid pandemic, and the regularity with which the organisation will allow space in their programming for new work that so many of the concert productions of new musicals that are being presented this season are taking place in their theatres.

Guest Blog: 'We're Still Very Much Learning': Writer James Lane on Exciting British Musical Theatre Writing and His New Show BABIES

Amongst the various new productions being presented in concert format is one of our very own: Babies, a brand-new musical written by the immense upcoming talents, Jack Godfrey (42 Balloons) and Martha Geelan. In 2021, they were awarded the British Youth Music Theatre New Writing Award, and from that point on Crossroads Live & Indigo Productions have worked closely with them to develop the musical over two further workshops and to build an engaged core following of fans to help drive a wider interest in the show.

We have primarily achieved this so far through organic social campaigns using high quality, optimised assets that show off the fun, catchy and highly consumable nature of our show – and with just a soft launch, the tracks from the musical have already been played over 80,000 times. Our upcoming staged concert production of Babies (10-12 November at The Lyric Theatre) represents a key moment in the musical’s trajectory as we put the work in front of a public audience and let the initial fanbase we have established into the world of Babies for the very first time.

The concert format allows us to celebrate the work done thus far with our fan community and enables the piece to exist out in the world, prior to going to full production. We are extremely excited by the strength of the musical, by its incredible pop-rock score and by its joyous, heart-warming book, but we’re also still very much learning about the piece and where it can go.

The opportunity to get it up on its feet and to see how audiences engage and react to the material without yet having to commit to larger physical production decisions is an invaluable developmental step – and the fact that we’re able to continue to develop the production alongside building an audience that can sustain the show once it’s ready for an initial run makes it not only a cost-efficient path to full production but also a commercially exciting one.

Babies is at the Lyric Theatre for three performances only- from 10 - 12 November. Stream the tracks from the show here.
 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Extra Performance Added For MY FAVORITE THINGS: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniver Photo
Extra Performance Added For MY FAVORITE THINGS: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Due to high demand, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced an additional 2.30pm matinee performance of My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert playing on Tuesday, 12 December at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

2
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical is hitting the road in 2024 and 2025 for a major tour of the UK and Dublin.

3
Tickets From £36 for Frank Skinners 30 YEARS OF DIRT at the Lyric Theatre Photo
Tickets From £36 for Frank Skinner's 30 YEARS OF DIRT at the Lyric Theatre

Comic legend Frank Skinner brings his critically acclaimed new show 30 Years of Dirt to London’s West End for seven nights only, following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Tickets From £36!

4
Footsbarn Theatre Returns to the London Stage With LITTLE GERDA AND THE QUEEN OF THE SNOW Photo
Footsbarn Theatre Returns to the London Stage With LITTLE GERDA AND THE QUEEN OF THE SNOW

After a critically acclaimed run of Little Gerda and the Queen of the Snow at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the iconic travelling theatre troupe has announced three special performances of the classic fairytale at Wilton's Music Hall from 17th November to 18th November.

From This Author - Guest Author

Guest Blog: 'We're Still Very Much Learning': Writer James Lane on Exciting British Musical Theatre Writing and His New Show BABIESGuest Blog: 'We're Still Very Much Learning': Writer James Lane on Exciting British Musical Theatre Writing and His New Show BABIES
Guest Blog: 'We Have So Much More to Say': Writer Louis Rembges on the Importance of Queer History Beyond the 80s and His New Play ON RAILTON ROADGuest Blog: 'We Have So Much More to Say': Writer Louis Rembges on the Importance of Queer History Beyond the 80s and His New Play ON RAILTON ROAD
Director Monique Touko on Nostalgia and Young Talent in Reviving DAYS OF SIGNIFICANCE at GuildhallDirector Monique Touko on Nostalgia and Young Talent in Reviving DAYS OF SIGNIFICANCE at Guildhall
Guest Blog: 'I Never Thought I Would Ever Win' Director Kalungi Ssebandeke on Winning The JMK Award and Directing MEETINGS at the Orange Tree TheatreGuest Blog: 'I Never Thought I Would Ever Win' Director Kalungi Ssebandeke on Winning The JMK Award and Directing MEETINGS at the Orange Tree Theatre

Videos

The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track Video
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You