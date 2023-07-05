Guest Blog: 'The Best of Theatre Changes Us Forever': Storyteller Danyah Miller on Imagination and the Power of Story in I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS

"I hope children leave the show feeling inspired to achieve more than they ever thought possible."

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Theatre is a magical place where we can expect, perhaps even demand, to be taken on a journey, to evoke myriad emotions within us. Whether the story is filled with mystery, wonder, intrigue, jeopardy, sadness or excitement, the best theatre leaves us feeling invigorated and inspired. The best of theatre changes us forever.

When I’m performing ‘I Believe in Unicorns’ I love the moment when children, whether in a school group or with their families, burst through the auditorium doors. The kids chat excitedly as they find their seats, wondering what experience lies ahead. The noise swells as they gasp at the opulence of the auditorium or stare, bewildered, at the stacks of books which make up our stage set, looking for clues as to the adventure in store. ‘When will it start?’ is a constant refrain.

As I arrive on stage the house lights dim and a hushed silence ripples across our shared space. We have an unspoken agreement to travel together into this story, a moment that I liken to preparing for take-off in a plane. As the pilot, I’m inviting the audience to strap in and come with me into the unknown. If they trust me - and I do my job well - I see the front rows of children and adults sitting transfixed, listening and watching, sometimes with mouths open wide.

Guest Blog: 'The Best of Theatre Changes Us Forever': Storyteller Danyah Miller on Imagination and the Power of Story in I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS When I share this magical tale with children who are coming to the theatre for the first time their responses are less restrained than those who’ve learnt the theatre conventions. One such large group were wild with joy at a particular section in the show where I reveal a book within a book, their screams and shouts were somewhat unnerving! When, at the end, they raced up to thank me, hug me, stare up at me, it reminded me of the first time I visited a theatre as a young girl. I was so excited I didn’t know what to do with all my excess energy when the show had finished.

Such is the power of story!

The best, and most impactful theatre has a strong story at its heart. At the centre of our show is a compelling tale by master storyteller, Michael Morpurgo. Eight-year-old Tomas hates reading and doesn’t like school, but his world is turned upside down when his mother drags him to the library to meet ‘The Unicorn Lady’. This story contains gravity, levity and harmony which is probably why it appeals equally to adults and children.

As C.S Lewis famously said: 'A children's story that can only be enjoyed by children is not a good children's story in the slightest.’

Stories have been shared in every culture as a means of entertainment, education and cultural preservation, for thousands of years.

Oral storytelling underpins literacy, supporting reading and writing, boosting speech and language skills. Stories help us with problem solving, enable us to articulate ideas whilst increasing the intelligence of both teller and listener. In short, stories change lives.

Guest Blog: 'The Best of Theatre Changes Us Forever': Storyteller Danyah Miller on Imagination and the Power of Story in I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS Children who grow up with stories and are exposed regularly to high quality theatre experiences develop skills and resources which are available for them to draw on throughout their lives.

In a world of passive media, storytelling and live theatre play a crucial role in strengthening imaginations, these forces are essential not only for an artist but also for the research scientist in order for them to do their work well.

Together as a creative team, led by director Dani Parr and designer KATE BUNCE, we used our combined imaginations to reinvent this story for stage and it has enthralled families across the country, and internationally, for almost 10 years.

‘the simple stage set uses props in a highly inventive and imaginative fashion and as an audience we were riveted. Everyone has played their part in making this a most remarkable and magical production’.

I feel honoured to be sharing the story of Tomas’ bravery and resilience with the next generation of children. I hope that whether this is their first theatre visit or hundred and first, they leave the show feeling inspired to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

Danyah Miller will hold a unique Gala Performance of I Believe in Unicorns on Sunday 9 July at the Lyric Theatre.

The new production of I Believe in Unicorns opens at the Apollo Theatre for a summer season on 31 July, with previews from 27 July.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard




