Guest Blog: 'I'm Ready to Reveal Who I Really Am': Writer and Actor Tom Manning on Autism & Self-Ableism in His New Play INVISIBLE ANIMAL

"I am Autistic. When I started saying this, I lost my agent"

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 3 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

Guest Blog: 'I'm Ready to Reveal Who I Really Am': Writer and Actor Tom Manning on Autism & Self-Ableism in His New Play INVISIBLE ANIMAL

It's less than a week till the opening night of my play about me coming out as Autistic. We're in tech; setting up lights, audio and video in the Omnibus theatre.
I'm currently learning how to use makeup to cover the tattoo on my right arm that is the word "Autistic"
And while I do this, I ,of course, end up reflecting on how I got here.

When I graduated from Mountview in 2015 the word neurodivergent did not exist.
It just didn't.
People didn't talk about being Autistic, ADHD or any other invisible condition.
Casting an autistic to play an autistic was unheard of.
And more importantly, I had not yet identified myself as being disability first; I was a person who had autism, not autistic.
So I definitely did not have this tattoo I'm slowly covering up now.

Guest Blog: 'I'm Ready to Reveal Who I Really Am': Writer and Actor Tom Manning on Autism & Self-Ableism in His New Play INVISIBLE ANIMAL
Tom Manning in rehearsals for Invisible Animal (c) Danny Kaan

What I did have, is an artistic existential crisis.
I wanted to say how I felt about my condition, but I wanted to be a good performer.
I wanted to scream how there was no place for me in this world, but also sing for my dinner. This is a crisis I have found myself in ever since I was diagnosed at three.
I am made to appear like everyone else and can not say who I really am.
Aka Masking.

But what did this mean for my artistic voice?
I had the ambition to tell my story, but I didn't know how.
Maybe if I framed it with "I'm okay"?
"I'm okay, I have autism, but still okay".

To put it in simple terms, I was very self-ableist.
I saw myself as having no value unless I appeared like everyone else.
Unless I performed as a neurotypical, with no issues whatsoever, I was not going to be worth anyone's time.

The tattoo is nearly fully covered up now.

Guest Blog: 'I'm Ready to Reveal Who I Really Am': Writer and Actor Tom Manning on Autism & Self-Ableism in His New Play INVISIBLE ANIMAL
Invisible Animal Artwork (c) Ryan Samuel Davies

Back then I was getting a lot of work in theatre.
A casting director had asked me to come in for an interview for future roles.
My agent told me not to tell them about my autism.
He told me that if I mentioned my autism to anyone I would be fired on the spot.
Thinking about it now that would have been highly illegal.
But remember I was self-ableist, so it made sense.

I walked into the casting director's office just off from Seven Dials.
At some point they asked me if I was cast as Hamlet, how would I play it.

What would make my Hamlet unique?

This was the question I didn't realise I had the answer to till that very second.
I said "Autistic".
"I'm Autistic, I'd play him Autistic. There has not been an Autistic Hamlet. There should be an Autistic Hamlet. I will be Autistic Hamlet".
This was the moment I stopped being a person with autism, I was Autistic.

I was not cast for anything after that.

Guest Blog: 'I'm Ready to Reveal Who I Really Am': Writer and Actor Tom Manning on Autism & Self-Ableism in His New Play INVISIBLE ANIMAL
Tom Manning in rehearsals for Invisible Animal (c) Danny Kaan

I am Autistic.
When I started saying this, I lost my agent.
When I started wearing the word Autistic, I lost friends.
When I wrote my first script about being Autistic and applied for Arts Council funding, I got funded.
When I looked for other Autistic theatre makers to work with, I found them.
Because I was not alone.
I was never alone.

We were always there but were simply invisible to each other.
But we found each other by saying "I am Autistic". 

Now I have this tattoo I'm always unmasked unless I'm performing.
So now it's fully covered up, I'm ready to perform the beginning of my journey.
I'm ready to reveal to people who I really am.

Want to know how the show ends?
Better come see it then.

Invisible Animal is at the Omnibus Theatre from Tuesday 17 October - Saturday 4 November




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Sue Cleaver To Star As Mother Superior In SISTER ACT From 14 March 2024 At Theatre Royal B Photo
Sue Cleaver To Star As Mother Superior In SISTER ACT From 14 March 2024 At Theatre Royal Brighton

Sue Cleaver to star as Mother Superior in Sister Act at Theatre Royal Brighton from March 2024. Get the casting news and details here.

2
SOLT and UK Theatre Launch Theatre For Every Child Campaign Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Launch Theatre For Every Child Campaign

Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre have launched the “Theatre for Every Child campaign” ahead of the next general election. They are asking for politicians to commit that every child will attend the theatre before they leave school. 

3
Interview: Jem Wall, Co-creator of Immersive Experience 1984 Photo
Interview: Jem Wall, Co-creator of Immersive Experience 1984

Big Brother is watching you. And you. And you. The surveillance society as envisaged in George Orwell's seminal 1984 is brought to vivid life at Hackney Town Hall this month. We speak to co-director Jem Wall.

4
Full Cast Set For Adaptation of COLD WAR at the Almeida Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set For Adaptation of COLD WAR at the Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for adaptation of Academy Award-nominated film Cold War. Find out who is starring in the show here!

From This Author - Guest Author

Guest Blog: Executive Producer Martin Derbyshire on Collective Theatre, London's Newest StageGuest Blog: Executive Producer Martin Derbyshire on Collective Theatre, London's Newest Stage
Guest Blog: 'We Aimed to Generate Hope': Writer & Performer Ben Target on Challenges and Grief in Bringing LORENZO to the StageGuest Blog: 'We Aimed to Generate Hope': Writer & Performer Ben Target on Challenges and Grief in Bringing LORENZO to the Stage
Guest Blog: 'War as a Concept is a Circus': Director Nicky Allpress on Satire and Audience Connection in OH WHAT A LOVELY WARGuest Blog: 'War as a Concept is a Circus': Director Nicky Allpress on Satire and Audience Connection in OH WHAT A LOVELY WAR
Guest Blog: 'Dance is a Very Queer Space': Dancer Zinzi Minott on her New Solo Show BLACK ON BLACK at Sadler's WellsGuest Blog: 'Dance is a Very Queer Space': Dancer Zinzi Minott on her New Solo Show BLACK ON BLACK at Sadler's Wells

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE COTTAGE
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You