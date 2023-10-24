Guest Blog: 'I Never Thought I Would Ever Win' Director Kalungi Ssebandeke on Winning The JMK Award and Directing MEETINGS at the Orange Tree Theatre

In 2015, I happened to walk past a striking poster with an image of a African man in what appeared to be some kind of high ranking military garb with a glass of dark liquor in one hand and a cigar in the other. I recognised this man. It was the late great Seun Shote.

Written on the image was Play Mas by Mustapha Matura. Like the subject in the photo, I recognised the playwright’s name too. So I made a detour and went to the Orange Tree Theatre to see this play. Even now eight years later, I can still remember the sense of warmth I felt watching the play. I can recall how witty, and surprising it was with larger than life characters who relished in their idiosyncrasies. Play Mas tackled colonial effects before and after independence in Trinidad and Tobago. It had a compelling character in Samuel who makes a major transformation from tailor’s assistant to police commissioner.

With all this in mind, when it came to applying for the JMK Award my choice of play was a no brainer. It had to be Meetings by Mustapha Matura. Just as Play Mas wittily and cleverly dissected the colonial after effects in the Caribbean twin island, Meetings brought Matura’s burgeoning island into the 80’s and asked the question; what is the cost of progress?

Namoo Chae Lee & Kalungi Ssebandeke in rehearsal

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

I applied twice for The JMK Award, an award set up in memory of James Menzies-Kitchin in support of an emerging director. The process asks us to select from a list of six or so plays and make a proposal pertaining to your choice. Once longlisted you are then asked to partner with a designer and attend a workshop at The Orange Tree to get a further idea of the space and inspiration for your proposed production. From the longlist a shortlist is produced.

Here you officially present your proposal in an allotted time to a JMK panel before taking part in a director’s day at The National Theatre Studio. This day consists of a session with actors and acts as a showcase of your directing style. It’s an opportunity for the panel to see how you run a room and for you to observe one other shortlisted director. It’s after this day that the decision is made as to who is the winner of The JMK Young Director Award.

In selecting my chosen play I had to also think about what I would bring to the production. As a Ugandan born Brit I may not initially be who first comes to mind when you think of prospective directors of a Trinidad-set play. However, I felt the themes of self-actualisation, identity and the transformational power of food are things we can all relate to. I wanted to dive into Trinidad and Tobago’s rich cultural history. Plus it was a lightly veiled excuse to travel to the island which I did as part of my research.

Kevin N Golding as Hugh & Bethan Mary-James as Elsa in Meetings

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

This was one of the most valuable parts of the process as it exposed me to not only the food referenced in the play but the spirit of the Trinidadian people. It gave me a great point of reference with certain characters in the play along with the places.

Directing Meetings by Mustapha Matura has been a tremendous experience that has been made possible by the JMK Award, something I never thought I would ever win but I am glad I persevered and went for.

Meetings is at the Orange Tree Theatre until 11 November.

Main Photo Credit: Marc Brenner