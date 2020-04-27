Guest Blog: Frantic Assembly's Scott Graham On New Virtual Resource Frantic Digital

Frantic Assembly has always been passionate about the connection to our audience. That audience grew from workshops we would offer to schools, and then those schools would come to see the shows. That is the reverse pattern of events you mostly see in theatre.

This is because what we have always strived to offer was a way in, either to the practicalities of making work yourself or the increasingly political awareness that theatre can be for you and that you are welcome. The theatre world is full of welcoming and well-meaning people who don't quite understand how different that world looks to someone on the outside.

When I was shown that I could be part of that world, I wasted no time in making sure people like me could also see that what once looked intimidating and alienating could be so relevant and alive.

That helped create an ethos within Frantic Assembly where the demystification of the creative process was central to all of our engagement. That explains how when an audience of young people comes to see a Frantic show, they are there to see a Frantic show and the title is secondary. We have a connection that I am very proud of.

So, what happens to that relationship when the world turns upside down?

Like many companies, our tour and expansive outreach work came to a sudden halt in March. The initial question was 'When can we return to normal?'. The question now is 'What will that normal look like?'.

Frantic Assembly's

Things I Know To Be True

After a few weeks of deliberation, we have launched Frantic Digital.

This is not just about getting recordings of shows out there. At this particular time, we need to be very careful not to devalue theatre as something that is given away, and recognise that many dedicated workers come together to create it. To ask them to give away their work is complicated and problematic.

Frantic Digital is about recognising and preserving that important relationship between Frantic Assembly and those who choose to engage with us. That is partly about access to the work already made but also, ultimately, as a way of empowering those who want to make work. This is about breaking down the processes behind creation and helping close the gap between the classroom and the stage.

Frantic Digital will begin looking like a retrospective as we delve into the past productions, but the eye is very much on a future where new work is made and new work thrives. We shall be developing online teaching resources, workshops and training films. We shall be creating digital seminars and surgeries where myself and collaborative artists can help schools and colleges, teachers and students, apply creative methods to their work.

Frantic Digital will also become the home for new work from Frantic Assembly and partners, showcasing productions and bespoke digital creations.

A couple of weeks of introspection confirmed to us the value of connection and of connecting in a way that celebrates our core values. Frantic Digital will continue the conversation and keep enabling the emergence of new voices in a way that is Brave, Authentic, Empowering, Collaborative and Accessible.

Find out more about Frantic Assembly and Frantic Digital here





