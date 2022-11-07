Greenwich Theatre Announces 2022 Panto ROBIN HOOD

Recognised annually as one of the best in the country and following their Best Pantomime Offie Award win in 2019 and nomination in 2021, the Greenwich Theatre pantomime is even more special this year as it signifies them boldly overcoming numerous astonishing challenges presented throughout the pandemic.

Unable to stage their usual seasonal show in 2020 and having to cut their run short in 2021 due to Covid-19, Greenwich Theatre is thrilled to be making their festive comeback with a version of the traditional pantomime Robin Hood, Thursday 24th November 2022 - Sunday 8th January 2023.

Greenwich Theatre's 2022 pantomime boasts an enviable cast; featuring some familiar faces and lots of fresh new talent. Artistic Director James Haddrell says "we are incredibly excited to see Anthony Spargo - everyone's favourite (and award-nominated!) villain - stepping into the role of writer as well as commanding the stage as the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham. We are also delighted to welcome back some other legendary old faces, including Martin Johnston as Friar Tuck and musical director Steve Markwick with his merry band (literally), alongside a company of amazing new talent, led by director Matt Aston."

David Breeds stars in the titular role of Robin Hood in Greenwich Theatre's 2022 Panto, after most recently playing the lead role, Christopher, in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (UK tour). Breeds made his debut in the West End in the 2019 production of Dear Evan Hansen and is a very welcome addition to the team.

This year's panto writer and resident villain Anthony Spargo remarks "Having first performed in the Greenwich pantomime eleven years ago as villain, I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the role of writer this year. (Oh yes I am!) Robin Hood is the story of struggle over adversity, strength through numbers, resilience in the face of tyranny. Themes that seem rather pertinent in the current climate."