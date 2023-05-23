Greenwich Dance & Arts Trust Productions Reveal The Line-up For Summer In The Park 2023

This year Summer in the Park sees free dance performances and experiences presented in outdoor spaces across Greenwich and Bexley, featuring roller-skate themed Summer Sessions at Greenwich Park and Cygnet Square alongside local Park Picnics in some of the boroughs hidden gems.

Star of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing Joanne Clifton will lead a live Jive workshop at Maryon Park Picnic on Sunday 25 June. A multi award-winning dancer and 2016 Strictly Come Dancing Champion, Joanne has since gone on to perform on prestigious stages across the country in tours of Thoroughly Modern Milly, Top Hat, The Addams Family and this year will perform in the lead role of Princess Fiona on the UK tour of Shrek the Musical.

The Maryon Park Picnic will also see The Mary Lou Revue present a celebration of Swing Jazz, Hollywood Musicals and Vaudeville in an uplifting and invigorating performance set around bandstand for all ages. Alongside this, Creature Comforts present a new family friendly show blending contemporary dance, stilt walking and physical theatre.

At Gallions Park Picnic on Saturday 8 July comedy magic act Norvil & Josephine bring their theatrical show performed on top of a giant top hat and on Saturday 22 July, circus duo Hikapee present Everywhere's a Beach a fun-filled show performed on a giant revolving parasol.

Celebrating South London's Latino community, Costa Rica UK perform a traditional Costa Rican dance and deliver a fun-filled workshop and TARU Arts bring a Brazilian party with live drumming, dancing and family games to all three Park Picnics alongside community performances from a range of acts.

To help truly reflect the local community Greenwich Dance and Arts Trust Productions have enlisted the help of local residents to help programme this year's Park Picnics through Creator Groups.

This year's Summer Sessions held at Greenwich Park and Cygnet Square, near Southmere Park and the new home of Greenwich Dance, will be roller skate themed, curated by legendary skater and dancer Frankie J, featuring skills workshops, skate jams and performances accompanied by a live DJ.

Alongside this will be performances from The Urban Playground Team with their parkour performance On the Strandline (Greenwich Park, 16 June), Elementz who blend hip hop freestyle, popping, locking and breaking (Cygnet Square, 23 June), Qwerin who present a show that weaves traditional Welsh folk dance with the energy of LGBTQ+ nightlife (Greenwich Park, 30 June). Thamesmead resident and fitness and life purpose coach Tatiana Firefly Fitness has designed a dance fitness programme that empowers women (Cygnet Square, 7 July), while Simple Cypher present an uplifting hip hop circus performance (Greenwich Park, 14 July) and Joss Arnott Dance perform Rush a fast-paced and athletic dance show (Cygnet Square, 21 July).

More artists to be announced shortly. To stay up to date on the full festival listings go to www.greenwichdance.org.uk. If you live in the local area, get in touch now so you can become part of the event planning for next year's Summer in the Park.

This year's Summer in the Park activity has been made possible with thanks to substantial funding from The National Lottery Community Fund – the largest funder of community activity in the UK – and with support from Peabody, the Royal Borough of Greenwich and The Royal Parks.

Councillor Adel Khaireh, Cabinet Member for Equality, Culture and Communities, said: “We're thrilled to have Greenwich Dance on board for this year's Royal Greenwich Festivals. Their exciting programme of events will bring parks and open spaces across the borough to life, with the help of local dance groups.

“We believe that arts and culture should reflect the communities we live in, and Greenwich Dance are putting the power in your hands. They're inviting communities to have their say on what performances and activities they'd like to see. I can't wait to see this truly collaborative project animate our parks this summer!”