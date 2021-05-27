'Great Expectations' - West End PremiÃ¨re Now Available on VOD

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Great Expectations' - West End Première Now Available on VOD

May. 27, 2021 Â 
'Great Expectations' - West End Première

Beckman Unicorn presents Great Expectations

Charles Dickens
Adaptation Jo Clifford Direction Graham McLaren
The West End PremiÃ¨re
'Pure Theatre' The Times

Dickens' most popular novel explores the unrequited love of a young boy who becomes a gentleman of means and moves to London.

Miss Havisham's adopted daughter, Estella, cruelly breaks Pip's heart - can he win her heart with his new-found wealth? But who is his mysterious benefactor? Featuring some of the most famous characters in literature including the manipulative lawyer Jaggers, the terrifying convict Magwitch and a cast of bizarre, comic and absurd characters.

