'Great Expectations' - West End PremiÃ¨re Now Available on VOD

Beckman Unicorn presents Great ExpectationsCharles Dickens
Adaptation Jo Clifford Direction Graham McLaren
'Pure Theatre' The Times
Dickens' most popular novel explores the unrequited love of a young boy who becomes a gentleman of means and moves to London.
Miss Havisham's adopted daughter, Estella, cruelly breaks Pip's heart - can he win her heart with his new-found wealth? But who is his mysterious benefactor? Featuring some of the most famous characters in literature including the manipulative lawyer Jaggers, the terrifying convict Magwitch and a cast of bizarre, comic and absurd characters.
