Glenn Adamson, Martha Kirby, and More Will Lead BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour; Full Casting Announced!

The producers of the UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, have announced the return of Glenn Adamson as Strat, Martha Kirby as Raven and original leading cast members Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane, plus Killian Thomas Lefevre as Tink, Joelle Moses as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Kellie Gnauck as Valkyrie, and Danny Whelan as Ledoux.

Also in the cast are Laura Johnson as Kwaiden, Jamie Jukes as Markevitch, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherzzo, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Astroganger, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Samuel Pope as Hoffman & Alternate Strat, Luke Street as Hollander, Leonardo Vieira as O'Dessasuite, Beth Woodcock as Spinotti, & Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Goddesilla.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre in 2019.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

In Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl & Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Bat Out of Hell dedicates this tour to the memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on April 19, 2021.

Learn more at www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com

Tour Dates:

11 September - 2 October 2021 Manchester Opera House 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/manchester

11 - 16 October New Theatre Oxford 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

19 - 30 October King's Theatre Glasgow 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

4 - 15 January 2022 The Alexandra, Birmingham 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

18 - 29 January New Wimbledon Theatre 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/new-wimbledon-theatre

1 - 5 February Stockton Globe 0843 904 0071

www.stocktonglobe.co.uk

8 - 19 February Edinburgh Playhouse 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh-playhouse

22 - 26 February The Marlowe, Canterbury 01227 787787

www.themarlowetheatre.com

12 - 16 April His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

26 - 30 April Stoke Regent Theatre 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

3 - 7 May Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk On sale soon

24 - 28 May Eastbourne Congress Theatre 01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

14 - 25 June Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

28 June - 2 July Mayflower Theatre Southampton 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

12 - 23 July Theatre Royal Plymouth 01752 267222

www.theatreroyal.com

26 July - 6 August Newcastle Theatre Royal 0844 811 2121

www.theatreroyal.co.uk On sale soon

9 - 20 August Bristol Hippodrome 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

23 - 27 August Belfast Grand Opera House 028 9024 1919

www.goh.co.uk On sale soon

30 August - 10 September Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin 0818 719 377 (ROI)

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie 0844 248 5101 (UK NI)

On sale soon

13 - 24 September Hull New Theatre 01482300306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

27 September - 1 October New Theatre, Cardiff 07925 659065

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

4 - 15 October Liverpool Empire 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

25 October - 5 November New Victoria Theatre, Woking 08448717615*

www.atgtickets.com/woking

Further dates to be announced

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge