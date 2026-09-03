Giles Terera to Play Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

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The Old Vic has announced that Giles Terera (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Othello, Hamilton) will take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in Matthew Warchus' timeless production of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child).

Following last year's sold-out run, A Christmas Carol returns to The Old Vic and due to popular demand two extra performances have been added today on 10 and 11 November. A Christmas Carol now runs from 10 Nov 2026-09 Jan 2027, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 November.

Matthew Warchus, director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: 'In the tenth year of this production of A Christmas Carol, it is an honour to welcome the brilliant Giles Terera to play Ebenezer Scrooge. Giles is such an impressive performer who I've seen being both barnstormingly entertaining and heartbreakingly truthful. I'm a huge fan of his work, and thrilled that he'll be taking on this beloved role.

Over the last ten years, A Christmas Carol has continued to break box office records and delight audiences young and old. I'm so proud of the magic it has created and, especially, of the money it raises each year for homeless charities and food banks. We always hope that theatre has the capacity to make a positive difference to the world around us - this show really does.'

Giles Terera said: 'I'm delighted to be returning to The Old Vic stage and to be playing Ebenezer Scrooge in this extraordinary production of A Christmas Carol. It's one of our most treasured stories, with as much to teach us as ever, brought to the stage by Jack Thorne's brilliant script in Matthew Warchus' beautiful production. To play this unforgettable character, In The Round, in Matthew's final year as Artistic Director, is a real honour. I can't wait to get started!'

This role marks Giles' return to The Old Vic following his performance as Dale Harding in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest earlier this year. Giles is an Olivier Award-winning actor for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton in the original West End production. His other recent work includes Oh Mary! in the West End and the titular role in Othello at The National Theatre.

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