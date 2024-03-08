Gerardine Sacdalan, Sandra Marvin, and Lara Denning Join UK Tour of & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate International Women’s Day, the producers of & JULIET have announced Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Sandra Marvin as Angélique and Lara Denning as Anne in the upcoming UK tour, opening at Manchester Opera House on 8 July 2024.

After thrilling audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End from 2019-2023, and on Broadway where it is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award winning and Tony Award nominated musical & JULIET will visit some of the UK’s biggest cities including Southampton, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds and more.

Gerardine Sacdalan graduated from Urdang Academy this year and starred in Made In Dagenham In Concert at the London Palladium.

Sandra Marvin is well-known for playing Jessie Grant/Dingle in Emmerdale (ITV) and Patricia Williams in Call the Midwife (BBC). Her theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical at the Hammersmith Apollo and in the UK Tour and Becky in Waitress (West End & UK Tour). Sandra also performed with Kate Bush in her sold-out ‘Before The Dawn’ concerts in 2016, and featured on the live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney and Sandra Bullock film, Gravity.

Lara Denning’s West End theatre credits include standby Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Mrs Wormwood and Miss Honey inMatilda at the Cambridge Theatre, Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre (also UK tour), Doreen/Miss Elf in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and ¾ at the Ambassadors Theatre and Mrs Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Her other theatre credits include Eugenius at The Turbine Theatre, Carousel at Kilworth House Theatre, The Famous Five at Theatr Clwyd & Chichester Festival Theatre and the UK tour of Dirty Dancing in Concert.

Further casting is to be announced.

Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

& JULIET is a global success with the smash-hit Broadway production, breaking box office records and entering its second year in November 2023 and a US tour set to embark in September 2024. The musical made its North American premiere with the pre-Broadway production opening at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto in 2022. The Australian production opened in Melbourne in February 2023 before heading to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore this summer and is currently playing a return engagement in Australia.

The full creative team for the UK tour of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and Suzy Bennett (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Arrangements and Orchestrations). Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Tour Dates

8 – 20 July

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

On sale 1 Nov

23 – 27 July

Blackpool Opera House

0844 770 0593

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

30 July – 3 August

Norwich Theatre Royal

01603 630 000

www.norwichtheatre.org

On sale 24 Nov

13 – 24 August

Glasgow Kings Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

On sale 1 Nov

2 – 7 September

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

On sale 1 Nov

9 – 21 September

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

On sale 1 Nov

23 – 28 September

Hull New Theatre

01482 300306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

30 September – 5 October

Plymouth Theatre Royal

01752 267222

www.theatreroyal.com

On sale soon

7 – 12 October

Wolverhampton Grand

01902 42 92 12

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

14 – 19 October

Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

28 October – 2 November

Liverpool Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

On sale 1 Nov

5 – 9 November

Southampton Mayflower Theatre

02380 711 811

www.mayflower.org.uk

On sale 10 Nov

12 – 16 November

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

On sale 1 Nov

18 - 30 November

Leeds Grand Theatre

0113 243 0808

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

On sale 3 Nov

14 – 25 January 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol

On sale 1 Nov

27 January – 1 February

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/newwimbledon

On sale 1 Nov

4 February – 8 February

Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

aberdeenperformingarts.com

17 – 22 February

Leicester Curve

0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

On sale soon

11 – 15 March

Woking New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

24 – 29 March

Bradford Alhambra Theatre

01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

31 March – 12 April

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

On sale 1 Nov

14 – 19 April

Nottingham Theatre Royal

0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

21 April – 3 May

Birmingham Hippodrome

0844 338 5000

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

5 – 10 May

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

0343 310 0030

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

12 – 17 May

Stoke Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/stoke

On sale 1 Nov

20 May – 31 May

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

On sale soon

2 – 7 June

Newcastle Theatre Royal

0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

10 – 14 June

Truro Hall for Cornwall

01872 262 466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

On sale 24 Nov

16 – 28 June

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk