Gerardine Sacdalan, Sandra Marvin, and Lara Denning Join UK Tour of & JULIET

The tour kicks at Manchester Opera House on 8 July 2024.   

By: Mar. 08, 2024
To celebrate International Women’s Day, the producers of & JULIET have announced Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Sandra Marvin as Angélique and Lara Denning as Anne in the upcoming UK tour, opening at Manchester Opera House on 8 July 2024.   

After thrilling audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End from 2019-2023, and on Broadway where it is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award winning and Tony Award nominated musical & JULIET will visit some of the UK’s biggest cities including Southampton, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds and more.

Gerardine Sacdalan graduated from Urdang Academy this year and starred in Made In Dagenham In Concert at the London Palladium.

Sandra Marvin is well-known for playing Jessie Grant/Dingle in Emmerdale (ITV) and Patricia Williams in Call the Midwife (BBC). Her theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical at the Hammersmith Apollo and in the UK Tour and Becky in Waitress (West End & UK Tour). Sandra also performed with Kate Bush in her sold-out ‘Before The Dawn’ concerts in 2016, and featured on the live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney and Sandra Bullock film, Gravity.

Lara Denning’s West End theatre credits include standby Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Mrs Wormwood and Miss Honey inMatilda at the Cambridge Theatre, Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre (also UK tour), Doreen/Miss Elf in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and ¾ at the Ambassadors Theatre and Mrs Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Her other theatre credits include Eugenius at The Turbine Theatre, Carousel at Kilworth House Theatre, The Famous Five at Theatr Clwyd & Chichester Festival Theatre and the UK tour of Dirty Dancing in Concert.

Further casting is to be announced.

Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

& JULIET is a global success with the smash-hit Broadway production, breaking box office records and entering its second year in November 2023 and a US tour set to embark in September 2024. The musical made its North American premiere with the pre-Broadway production opening at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto in 2022. The Australian production opened in Melbourne in February 2023 before heading to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore this summer and is currently playing a return engagement in Australia.

 The full creative team for the UK tour of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding  (Video & Projection Design) and Suzy Bennett (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Arrangements and Orchestrations). Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Tour Dates

 8 – 20 July                             
Manchester Opera House   
www.atgtickets.com/manchester                  
On sale 1 Nov            

23 – 27 July                           
Blackpool Opera House                               
0844 770 0593
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk              

30 July – 3 August                 
Norwich Theatre Royal                                 
01603 630 000
www.norwichtheatre.org                                
On sale 24 Nov                                                     

13 – 24 August                       
Glasgow Kings Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow                        
On sale 1 Nov                                         

2 – 7 September                    
Oxford New Theatre            
www.atgtickets.com/oxford                           
On sale 1 Nov

9 – 21 September                  
Sunderland Empire                                      
www.atgtickets.com/sunderland                   
On sale 1 Nov

23 – 28 September                
Hull New Theatre                                          
01482 300306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk                                   

30 September – 5 October    
Plymouth Theatre Royal                              
01752 267222
www.theatreroyal.com                                  
On sale soon

7 – 12 October                       
Wolverhampton Grand                                
01902 42 92 12
www.grandtheatre.co.uk        

14 – 19 October                     
Canterbury Marlowe Theatre                       
01227 787787                                                 
www.marlowetheatre.com    

28 October – 2 November     
Liverpool Empire Theatre                                                                             
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool                        
On sale 1 Nov

5 – 9 November                     
Southampton Mayflower Theatre                
02380 711 811                   
www.mayflower.org.uk                                  
On sale 10 Nov

12 – 16 November                 
Edinburgh Playhouse
www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh                     
On sale 1 Nov

18 - 30 November                  
Leeds Grand Theatre                                    
0113 243 0808                  
www.leedsheritagetheatres.com                   
On sale 3 Nov

14 – 25 January 2025            
Bristol Hippodrome           
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol               
On sale 1 Nov

27 January – 1 February       
New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/newwimbledon             
On sale 1 Nov

4 February – 8 February        
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre
aberdeenperformingarts.com 

17 – 22 February                   
Leicester Curve                                              
0116 242 3595
www.curveonline.co.uk                                  
On sale soon                   

11 – 15 March                       
Woking New Victoria Theatre                                                                                                
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre     

24 – 29 March                       
Bradford Alhambra Theatre                         
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

31 March – 12 April               
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes                
On sale 1 Nov

14 – 19 April                           
Nottingham Theatre Royal                           
0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk

21 April – 3 May                    
Birmingham Hippodrome                             
0844 338 5000
www.birminghamhippodrome.com

5 – 10 May                             
Southend Cliffs Pavilion                               
0343 310 0030                                                
 www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

12 – 17 May                           
Stoke Regent Theatre      
www.atgtickets.com/stoke                             
On sale 1 Nov

20 May – 31 May                   
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre                            
0114 249 6000                  
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk                         
On sale soon

2 – 7 June                              
Newcastle Theatre Royal                             
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk

10 – 14 June                          
Truro Hall for Cornwall                                  
01872 262 466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk                             
On sale 24 Nov

16 – 28 June                          
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre                  
029 2063 6464              
www.wmc.org.uk                        




