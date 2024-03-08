Gerardine Sacdalan, Sandra Marvin, and Lara Denning Join UK Tour of & JULIET

The tour kicks at Manchester Opera House on 8 July 2024.
To celebrate International Women’s Day, the producers of & JULIET have announced Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Sandra Marvin as Angélique and Lara Denning as Anne in the upcoming UK tour, opening at Manchester Opera House on 8 July 2024.
After thrilling audiences at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End from 2019-2023, and on Broadway where it is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award winning and Tony Award nominated musical & JULIET will visit some of the UK’s biggest cities including Southampton, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds and more.
Gerardine Sacdalan graduated from Urdang Academy this year and starred in Made In Dagenham In Concert at the London Palladium.
Sandra Marvin is well-known for playing Jessie Grant/Dingle in Emmerdale (ITV) and Patricia Williams in Call the Midwife (BBC). Her theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical at the Hammersmith Apollo and in the UK Tour and Becky in Waitress (West End & UK Tour). Sandra also performed with Kate Bush in her sold-out ‘Before The Dawn’ concerts in 2016, and featured on the live album of the same name. Sandra also sings the title track on the Grammy award winning soundtrack for the George Clooney and Sandra Bullock film, Gravity.
Lara Denning’s West End theatre credits include standby Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Mrs Wormwood and Miss Honey inMatilda at the Cambridge Theatre, Miss Hedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre (also UK tour), Doreen/Miss Elf in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 and ¾ at the Ambassadors Theatre and Mrs Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Her other theatre credits include Eugenius at The Turbine Theatre, Carousel at Kilworth House Theatre, The Famous Five at Theatr Clwyd & Chichester Festival Theatre and the UK tour of Dirty Dancing in Concert.
Further casting is to be announced.
Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?
Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.
& JULIET is a global success with the smash-hit Broadway production, breaking box office records and entering its second year in November 2023 and a US tour set to embark in September 2024. The musical made its North American premiere with the pre-Broadway production opening at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto in 2022. The Australian production opened in Melbourne in February 2023 before heading to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore this summer and is currently playing a return engagement in Australia.
The full creative team for the UK tour of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and Suzy Bennett (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Arrangements and Orchestrations). Casting is by Stuart Burt.
8 – 20 July
Manchester Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/manchester
On sale 1 Nov
23 – 27 July
Blackpool Opera House
0844 770 0593
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
30 July – 3 August
Norwich Theatre Royal
01603 630 000
www.norwichtheatre.org
On sale 24 Nov
13 – 24 August
Glasgow Kings Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow
On sale 1 Nov
2 – 7 September
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/oxford
On sale 1 Nov
9 – 21 September
Sunderland Empire
www.atgtickets.com/sunderland
On sale 1 Nov
23 – 28 September
Hull New Theatre
01482 300306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk
30 September – 5 October
Plymouth Theatre Royal
01752 267222
www.theatreroyal.com
On sale soon
7 – 12 October
Wolverhampton Grand
01902 42 92 12
www.grandtheatre.co.uk
14 – 19 October
Canterbury Marlowe Theatre
01227 787787
www.marlowetheatre.com
28 October – 2 November
Liverpool Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool
On sale 1 Nov
5 – 9 November
Southampton Mayflower Theatre
02380 711 811
www.mayflower.org.uk
On sale 10 Nov
12 – 16 November
Edinburgh Playhouse
www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh
On sale 1 Nov
18 - 30 November
Leeds Grand Theatre
0113 243 0808
www.leedsheritagetheatres.com
On sale 3 Nov
14 – 25 January 2025
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol
On sale 1 Nov
27 January – 1 February
New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/newwimbledon
On sale 1 Nov
4 February – 8 February
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre
aberdeenperformingarts.com
17 – 22 February
Leicester Curve
0116 242 3595
www.curveonline.co.uk
On sale soon
11 – 15 March
Woking New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
24 – 29 March
Bradford Alhambra Theatre
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
31 March – 12 April
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes
On sale 1 Nov
14 – 19 April
Nottingham Theatre Royal
0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk
21 April – 3 May
Birmingham Hippodrome
0844 338 5000
www.birminghamhippodrome.com
5 – 10 May
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
0343 310 0030
www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk
12 – 17 May
Stoke Regent Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/stoke
On sale 1 Nov
20 May – 31 May
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
On sale soon
2 – 7 June
Newcastle Theatre Royal
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk
10 – 14 June
Truro Hall for Cornwall
01872 262 466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
On sale 24 Nov
16 – 28 June
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
029 2063 6464
www.wmc.org.uk
