Gary Beestone Associates Expands Into Theatre Producing

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Gary Beestone Associates (GBA), led by Olivier Award-winning producer and Tony Award-winning technical director Gary Beestone, and Olivier Award-winning producer Zoe Snow, have announced an expansion into theatre producing alongside its long-established creative and technical provision for projects in the West End and internationally.

For the last 20 years, GBA have firmly cemented themselves as the leading technical directors for the theatre and wider arts industry, providing ground-breaking technical production for high-profile productions including Paddington The Musical at the Savoy (Technical Director), Stranger Things: The First Shadow, in London's West End and on Broadway, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child internationally. (International Technical Direction). Their portfolio also includes events on a global stage, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Current and upcoming projects for GBA's producing arm include the Olivier-Award winning production of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at The Public Theater in New York (8 Oct – 6 Dec), as well as 2027 tours in Australia and New Zealand and Pirates of the Caribbean, the Immersive Adventure, in collaboration with Secret Cinema. Upcoming new producing work in the pipeline includes projects in development with Cirque du Soleil, ATG Entertainment, Hartshorn Hook and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Gary Beestone and Zoe Snow said, “We are enormously proud to work alongside extraordinary creatives, producers and production teams around the world, telling stories and creating unforgettable live experiences. Expanding our team and our work with a growing number of exciting producing projects feels like a natural progression for GBA, and one we are thrilled to be embracing, with real ambition.

In a world being transformed by technology and shaped by uncertainty, we believe the need to come together, share experiences and tell stories will only grow exponentially. With our brilliant team at GBA and our exceptional partners, we are excited to build on everything we have achieved and be bold about what comes next.”

For over 20 years, Gary Beestone Associates (GBA) has established itself as an internationally recognised production company, delivering world-class technical production, creative producing and direction, and general management for theatre and live cultural events.

Trusted by many of the world's leading producers and brands, GBA is known for transforming ambitious creative ideas into flawlessly executed productions. From concept development and creative leadership through to technical provision, logistics and on-site delivery, the 12 strong, London-based company provides end-to-end production expertise, bringing together creativity, innovation and meticulous operational management at every stage.

The company's longstanding client relationships and industry recognition reflect its commitment to excellence, reliability and delivering productions of the highest calibre. As the live events and production landscape continues to evolve, GBA are thrilled to expand into producing whilst remaining committed and focused on continuing to push creative boundaries, embracing new technologies and set the benchmark for exceptional technical delivery and production management.

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