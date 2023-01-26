Gareth Gates and Divina De Campo Will Lead the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo will star in the UK Premiere of the Tony Award nominated, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL which opens at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton* on Wednesday 5 April 2023.

The production then visits Birmingham*, Bradford, Oxford*, Dublin*, Manchester, Belfast*, Cardiff*, Blackpool*, Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Norwich*, Leicester, Aberdeen ahead of spending five weeks over the summer at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall prior to visiting Plymouth. Full tour details and listings below www.spongebobstage.com

*Venues where Gareth Gates will be performing as Squidward. Further casting, including for the role of Squidward at other venues, to be announced.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL cast stars Gareth Gates (he/him) as Squidward, Divina de Campo (she/her) as Sheldon J. Plankton, Lewis Cornay (he/him) as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani (he/him) as Patrick, Chrissie Bhima (she/her) as Sandy, Richard J Hunt (he/him) as Mr Krabs, Sarah Freer (she/her) as Pearl, Eloise Davies (she/her) as Mrs Puff, Hannah Lowther (she/her) as Karen and Rebecca Lisewski (she/her) as Mayor. They are joined by Sam Beveridge (he/him), Jeremiah Olaleye (he/him), Eleanor Turiansky (she/her), Rhys Batten (he/him) and Reece Kerridge (he/him).

Gareth Gates (Squidward) shot to fame in 2002, coming runner up in the UK's first Pop Idol. He went on to sell over 5-million records worldwide including five UK number-one singles. His theatre credits include playing Marius in the both the West End and 25th Anniversary Tour of Les Misérables, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End and on tour, Warner in the UK tour of Legally Blonde and Willard in the UK tour of Footloose.

Divina De Campo (Sheldon J. Plankton) is a seasoned British drag queen and singer who was recently crowned runner up on the first Series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Known for her high soprano and four -octave range, Divina has been featured on ITV's The Voice and the BBC's All Together Now. Her critically acclaimed theatre credits include Mary Sunshine in Chicago and most recently her award nominated performance as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Lewis Cornay (SpongeBob) was most recently seen as Amos in Whistle Down The Wind at The Watermill. His West End credits include The Book of Mormon, The King and I, The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. As a writer, Lewis had his debut play Daddy Issues premiere at the Seven Dials Playhouse last year.

Irfan Damani (Patrick Star) was most recently seen in The New Musketeers and The Aliens Who Saved Christmas as part of Trinity Theatre Christmas Rep. His West End credits include Raj in Billionaire Boy at the Garrick Theatre and Father in Ishq the Musical at Sadler's Wells Theatre. On television he has appeared as Saleem in BBC One's EastEnders and on film in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Chrissie Bhima (Sandy) graduated from ArtsEd in 2022. Her theatre credits include Candy in Whistle Down The Wind at The Watermill, Jennifer in The Witches of Eastwick in Concert at the Sondheim Theatre and Avatar in Lift at the Southwark Playhouse.

Richard J Hunt (Mr Krabs) most recently appeared as Mudge in Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at the Southbank Centre. His other theatrical credits include Bromance The Dudesical at The Other Palace, the UK and European Tour of Jesus Christmas Superstar, Mack and Mabel at the Southwark Playhouse, Me and My Girl at the London Palladium and the UK and European Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. On television he has been seen BBC2's Beautiful People, RTE's The Late Late Show and Channel 4's Teachers.

Sarah Freer (Pearl) has recently appeared in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield Lyceum as well as in the UK Tour of Zog and the Flying Doctors. She has also appeared in The Color Purple at Cadogan Hall.

Eloise Davies' (Mrs Puff) West End credits include 42 Balloons at the Vaudeville Theatre, Grease at the Dominion Theatre, Bonnie & Clyde in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Taboo 10th Anniversary at The London Palladium, Be More Chill at The Other Palace, and West End Heroes at the Dominion Theatre.

Hannah Lowther (Karen) has most recently appeared in the West End concerts for Emojiland at the Garrick Theatre and Kinky Boots at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. She has also appeared in Millennials in The Other Palace Studio and Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace where she made history as the first actress to play all three Heathers in Heathers The Musical and went on to win three West End Wilma Awards including Best Understudy.

Rebecca Lisewski (Mayor) most recently appeared in the West End in Strictly Ballroom at the Piccadilly Theatre. Her other West End credits include Mamma Mia! And Carousel. She has also appeared in the UK Tours of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Tango Moderno, The Last Tango, and Starlight Express.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and became the hottest star on Broadway? SpongeBob SquarePants! Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show!

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world!

With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! An exciting new production featuring irresistible characters, magical choreography and dazzling costumes; this deep-sea pearl of a show is really set to make a splash with audiences young and old as the must-see musical of 2023. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, with book by Kyle Jarrow and featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt. Musical production conceived by Tina Landau.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL will be directed by Tara Overfield Wilkinson (she/her), with choreographer Fabian Aloise (he / him), designer Steve Howell (he / him), Musical Supervisor Mark Crossland (he / him), Musical Director Marcus Carter-Adams (he/him), Costume Designer Sarah Mercade (she / her), Lighting and Video Designer Ben Bull (he / him), Sound Designer Ben Harrison (he / him), Costume and Wig Supervisor Megan Rarity (she / her), Associate Choreographer Paris Green (she/her) and Casting Director Harry Blumenau Casting (he / him). Selladoor Worldwide General Management.

Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 5 APRIL - SATURDAY 8 APRIL 2023

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

Starring Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 11 APRIL - SATURDAY 15 APRIL 2023

Birmingham Hippodrome

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Starring Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 18 APRIL - SATURDAY 22 APRIL 2023

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Starring Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 25 APRIL - SATURDAY 29 APRIL 2023

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

Starring Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 9 MAY - SATURDAY 13 MAY 2023

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Starring Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESADY 16 MAY - SATURDAY 20 MAY 2023

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

Starring Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 30 MAY - SATURDAY 3 JUNE 2023

Belfast Grand Opera House

www.goh.co.uk

Starring Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 5 JUNE - SATURDAY 10 JUNE 2023

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

www.wmc.org.uk

Starring Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 JUNE - SATURDAY 17 JUNE 2023

Blackpool Opera House

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/our-venues/large-venues/opera-house

Starring Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 JUNE - SATURDAY 24 JUNE 2023

Peterborough New Theatre

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Starring Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 27 JUNE - SATURDAY 1 JULY 2023

Wolverhampton Grand

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Starring Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 4 JULY - SATURDAY 8 JULY 2023

Norwich Theatre Royal

www.norwichtheatre.org

Starring Gareth Gates and Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 11 JULY - SATURDAY 15 JULY 2023

CURVE, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk

Starring Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 18 JULY - SATURDAY 22 JULY 2023

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/

Starring Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 26 JULY - SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2023

Southbank Centre Queen Elizabeth Hall, London

www.southbankcentre.co.uk/venues/queen-elizabeth-hall

Starring Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 30 AUGUST - SATURDAY 2 SEPTEMBER 2023

Theatre Royal Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

Starring Divina de Campo

ON SALE NOW