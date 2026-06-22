Gala Flamenca - Sadler's Wells

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I say Spain, you say…?

Flamenco! And Gala Flamenca 2026 to be specific. Heralded as the centrepiece of the Flamenco Festival at Sadler’s Wells, I doubt anyone that attended one of the three shows will have been disappointed - I was overwhelmed by the talent, passion, authenticity and modernity in action.

The show was directed by Manuel Liñán, who also performed and was joined by Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru and Juan Tomás de la Molía. Casts don't get much better than this…but then Flamenco without music is only half the story. Enter the room singers Mara Rey, Juan de la María, Manuel de Ginés, and Sebastián del Puerto, along with guitarists Paco Jarana, Francisco Vinuesa and percussionist Daniel Suárez.

All of the musicians were extraordinary but Rey is a force of nature. Twice I mistook her for a dancer before she sang, and then later she did dance whipping up a veritable storm. Her presence is huge, verging on Almodovar style status and I already can't wait to see her perform again!

Bravo to Liñán and his artistic direction. Liñán is a disrupter, but in the best possible sense. Gala Flamenca personifies his agenda - honouring tradition but questioning norms. His dialogue with Flamenco makes the art form feel alive and constantly moving. He opened the second half with a fearless solo where he wore a falda flamenca (skirt with a long ruffled train) and huge, red lace shawl.

The point - to me - is bigger than a statement about questioning heteronormativity in a removed way. It's about exploring the genre regardless of gender. With the falda and shawl Liñán is able to explore movement and choreography that's historically only accessible to women. Embodied protest is the strongest kind…and here it is. Plus he was completely amazing - and who doesn't love a Flamenco Diva stomping around!

Speaking of divas; Eva Yerbabuena is a major one no doubt. Every time she arrives on the stage the theatre environment shifts - it feels like witchcraft. Her solos often start extremely slowly, full of dramatic flair, and then evolve into dynamic whirlwinds. Hypnotic.

El Farru, a dancer from the legendary Flamenco family Farruco, seems to have endless talent. After a solo that ranged from precise, stifled movement to something verging on a wild animal, he walks across the stage, picks up a guitar and starts playing at the same level as the official musicians. The mind boggles!

The final component is Juan Tomás de la Molía, and he feels like another, alternative proposition. Molía brings a feeling of the street to proceedings. There's something more raw about his execution. This doesn't sully the level of precision in any way…yet it conjures a sense of modern accessibility. And he knows how to work a crowd. We all loved it when he started slapping his own bottom!!

Hopefully the review makes clear the calibre of the Gala. I was floored, largely throughout, by the level of talent and execution. These artists are a living example of the depth of cultural identity in Spain. Flamenco is so much more than a national dance - it's a way of life. The historical depth and emotional state should never be underestimated and will hopefully continue to hypnotise us all till the end of time. Olé!

Gala Flamenca was performed at Sadler’s Wells on June 19th and 20th

Image credit: Hirohisa Aoyagi