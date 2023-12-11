Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

GWYNETH GOES SKIING Extends Run at the Pleasance Theatre

Performances will now run Tuesday 30 January - Friday 16 February 2024

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

GWYNETH GOES SKIING Extends Run at the Pleasance Theatre

Due to demand, Awkward Productions has announced extended dates for the sensationally silly Gwyneth Goes Skiing at London’s Pleasance Theatre. Following a sold-out initial run in December 2023, the show will return to goop audiences once again in February 2024.

Recounting the now-infamous collision in 2016 on the slopes of Deer Valley and the court case seven years later that enthralled the world, Gwyneth Goes Skiing is a very silly story of justice, betrayal and optometry that makes the audience the jury, asking them to decide who's guilty and who's gooped. 

Gwyneth Goes Skiing stars Linus Karp as the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow, and Joseph Martin as her nemesis, Terry Sanderson, a retired Optometrist from Utah, and features a whole lot of fiction and a sprinkling of verbatim lines from court transcripts. Audiences will also be treated to original music by Leland (RuPaul’s Drag Race; Cher’s Christmas; Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other). 

Awkward Productions comment, Light the orgasm candle and slide our doors! We’re so gooped and gagged to be skiing into an extended run of Gwyneth Goes Skiing in 2024. The response to our silly, queer and goopy show has made us so happy and feel so warm inside – and not just because we’ve steamed our vaginas! Thank you to everyone who has supported our show, we Shakespeare In Love you, and we wish you well. x


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Improv Group EXPATS Make Their UK Premiere in January Photo
Improv Group EXPATS Make Their UK Premiere in January

US improv veterans Tim Meadows, Matt Walsh, Brad Morris and Joe Canale bring the UK and European premiere of EXPATS to Soho Theatre this January, for one week only.

2
Peter Kay Performs Secret Shows to Raise Funds for Bolton Octagon Theatre Photo
Peter Kay Performs Secret Shows to Raise Funds for Bolton Octagon Theatre

Peter Kay has played three secret, sold out shows at the Octagon - his first shows in his home town of Bolton in 20 years!

3
Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Win MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo
Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Win MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

After eight weeks of singing, dancing, and acting their way to a place in the final, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley have tonight been crowned the winners of MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream, securing them a money can't buy prize – the lead roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of MAMMA MIA!

4
Photos: First Look at THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Coming to the Southbank Centre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Coming to the Southbank Centre

The Olivier-nominated theatre company Les Enfants Terribles and HOME Manchester will present the London premiere of their highly acclaimed co-production The House with Chicken Legs this Winter with a Christmas holiday run at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall. The show opens next week on 13 December and runs until 30 December 2023. See the first photos here.

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Stephi serves as Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld, and has been a member of the team since 2017. She writes news, features, and reviews for Broadway and beyond, as well as the "Words From Th... Stephi Wild">(read more about this author)

Words From the Wings: Maya Jerome Thomas of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Shares Backstage Must-Haves, Rituals, and More!Words From the Wings: Maya Jerome Thomas of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Shares Backstage Must-Haves, Rituals, and More!
15 Stars You May or May Not Have Known Were in SPAMALOT15 Stars You May or May Not Have Known Were in SPAMALOT
K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainment's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With 'On And On'K-Pop Spotlight: FNC Entertainment's New Boy Group AMPERS&ONE Debuts With 'On And On'
Concert Review: EVERGLOW Persevere and Prove To Be a Top Performance Group on the ALL MY GIRLS TourConcert Review: EVERGLOW Persevere and Prove To Be a Top Performance Group on the ALL MY GIRLS Tour

Videos

Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You