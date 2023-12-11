GWYNETH GOES SKIING Extends Run at the Pleasance Theatre

Due to demand, Awkward Productions has announced extended dates for the sensationally silly Gwyneth Goes Skiing at London’s Pleasance Theatre. Following a sold-out initial run in December 2023, the show will return to goop audiences once again in February 2024.

Recounting the now-infamous collision in 2016 on the slopes of Deer Valley and the court case seven years later that enthralled the world, Gwyneth Goes Skiing is a very silly story of justice, betrayal and optometry that makes the audience the jury, asking them to decide who's guilty and who's gooped.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing stars Linus Karp as the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow, and Joseph Martin as her nemesis, Terry Sanderson, a retired Optometrist from Utah, and features a whole lot of fiction and a sprinkling of verbatim lines from court transcripts. Audiences will also be treated to original music by Leland (RuPaul’s Drag Race; Cher’s Christmas; Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other).

Awkward Productions comment, Light the orgasm candle and slide our doors! We’re so gooped and gagged to be skiing into an extended run of Gwyneth Goes Skiing in 2024. The response to our silly, queer and goopy show has made us so happy and feel so warm inside – and not just because we’ve steamed our vaginas! Thank you to everyone who has supported our show, we Shakespeare In Love you, and we wish you well. x