GLADIATORS LIVE TOUR to Return to UK Arenas in 2026
The BBC series-inspired arena spectacular will visit Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Birmingham.
Following its successful debut in 2025, the Gladiators Live Tour will return to arenas across the UK in 2026, bringing the hit BBC franchise back to audiences with a new run of live performances.
The tour launches at P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen on October 10 before visiting Glasgow, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Birmingham. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27.
The inaugural Gladiators Live Tour sold more than 200,000 tickets in 2025, introducing fans to an arena adaptation of the television series featuring the franchise's signature events, physical challenges, and the Eliminator finale.
About the Show
The two-hour live production sees Gladiators face off against contenders in a series of athletic competitions inspired by the television series. Audiences can expect fan-favorite events, large-scale stunts, head-to-head contests, and the show's signature Eliminator, all presented with immersive staging, arena-scale lighting, and purpose-built sets.
Featuring stars from the BBC revival, the production combines the spectacle of live entertainment with the action and athleticism that have made Gladiators one of Britain's best-known television franchises.
For more information head to www.livenation.co.uk.
GLADIATORS LIVE TOUR 2026 DATES
*Matinees across all days
October 2026
- Sat 10 Oct – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- Sun 11 Oct – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- Sat 24 Oct – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Sun 25 Oct – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
November 2026
- Sat 7 Nov – London, OVO Arena Wembley
- Sun 8 Nov – London, OVO Arena Wembley
- Sat 14 Nov – Manchester, AO Arena
- Sun 15 Nov – Manchester, AO Arena
- Sat 21 Nov – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- Sun 22 Nov – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- Sat 28 Nov – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- Sun 29 Nov – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
December 2026
- Sat 5 Dec – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live
- Sun 6 Dec – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live