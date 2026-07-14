GLADIATORS LIVE TOUR to Return to UK Arenas in 2026

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Following its successful debut in 2025, the Gladiators Live Tour will return to arenas across the UK in 2026, bringing the hit BBC franchise back to audiences with a new run of live performances.

The tour launches at P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen on October 10 before visiting Glasgow, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Birmingham. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27.

The inaugural Gladiators Live Tour sold more than 200,000 tickets in 2025, introducing fans to an arena adaptation of the television series featuring the franchise's signature events, physical challenges, and the Eliminator finale.

About the Show

The two-hour live production sees Gladiators face off against contenders in a series of athletic competitions inspired by the television series. Audiences can expect fan-favorite events, large-scale stunts, head-to-head contests, and the show's signature Eliminator, all presented with immersive staging, arena-scale lighting, and purpose-built sets.

Featuring stars from the BBC revival, the production combines the spectacle of live entertainment with the action and athleticism that have made Gladiators one of Britain's best-known television franchises.

For more information head to www.livenation.co.uk.

GLADIATORS LIVE TOUR 2026 DATES

*Matinees across all days

October 2026

Sat 10 Oct – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Sun 11 Oct – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Sat 24 Oct – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sun 25 Oct – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

November 2026

Sat 7 Nov – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Sun 8 Nov – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Sat 14 Nov – Manchester, AO Arena

Sun 15 Nov – Manchester, AO Arena

Sat 21 Nov – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sun 22 Nov – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sat 28 Nov – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sun 29 Nov – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

December 2026

Sat 5 Dec – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

Sun 6 Dec – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

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