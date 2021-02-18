GET UP, STAND UP! The Bob Marley Musical Postpones Opening Until October 2021

Producers of the new musical Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical have made the decision to delay the start of performances until social distancing is lifted. The first preview will now take place at the Lyric Theatre on 1 October 2021 with an opening night on 20 October 2021.

The production was originally set to open in February, and was later postponed to June.

The producers are convinced that this joyous and uplifting show will be at its best when a full house can enjoy the legendary music of Bob Marley. For this reason they have decided to pause until a time when it is possible to open theatres at full capacity.

Patrons will be contacted by the box office or their point of purchase in due course with updated booking details.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical is partnering with the Black Ticket Project. During the course of the first booking perdion 1000 free tickets will be given to the project to distribute. Black Ticket Project is an award-winning bridge organisation founded by producer and writer Tobi Kyeremateng. Black Ticket Project works with independent youth workers, youth organisations, schools and charities, and cultural organisations to foster cultural experiences for Black young people.

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map, but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 71 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalogue has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection Legend holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalogue Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001).a?? For more information visit: bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.