Full Cast Set for the UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL

Fan-favourite and winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023),

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has announced full casting for the production’s first ever UK & Ireland tour in 2024 with tickets on sale now at Click Here.

As previously announced, Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street, Strictly Come Dancing) will make her musical theatre debut as Blanche Barrow, sharing the role with Daisy Wood-Davis (Hollyoaks, Holby City) at certain venues. Danny Hatchard (Eastenders, Our Girl, Ridley Road) will also make his musical theatre debut, sharing the role of Clyde Barrow across the tour with Alex James-Hatton (Heathers, Newsies).

Katie Tonkinson (Bat Out of Hell) will play Bonnie Parker alongside Sam Ferriday (Heathers, The Cher Show) as Marvin “Buck” Barrow. R&B and Soul singer-songwriter Jaz Ellington (The Voice UK, Eurovision: You Decide) will star as The Preacher at select venues. Nate Landskroner (Waitress and Heathers) will alternate the role of Clyde Barrow at midweek matinee performances.

Announced today, AJ Lewis (Mandela, Mrs Doubtfire) will join the cast to share the role of The Preacher at certain venues and Hana Ichijo (The Sound of Music, Allegiance) will be Alternate Bonnie and Trish/Ensemble. Daniel Reid-Walters will play the role of Ted Hinton (Girl from the North Country, The Railway Children).

They are joined by Taryn Sudding as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson/Ensemble, Andrew Berlin as Captain Frank Hamer/Ensemble, James Mateo-Salt as Sheriff Schmid/Ensemble, Callum Henderson as Bud/Archie/ Ensemble, Jasmine Beel as Stella/Emma Parker/Ensemble, Oonagh Cox as Eleanore/On-Stage Swing, Michael Cortez as Off-Stage Swing/ Resident Director and Olivia Lallo as Off-Stage Swing/Dance Captain.

The production team is made up of Company Manager - Jay Green, Stage Manager - Robert Fletcher, Deputy Stage Manager - Katie Balmforth, Assistant Stage Manager/Book Cover - Charlotte Cross, Assistant Stage Manager - Harriet Saffin LX 1 - James Stokes, Head of Video/LX 2 - Abigayle Holt, LX 3/Technical Swing - Emily Collier, LX 4 - Ella Welch, Sound 2 - Harvey Saunders Woolley, Technical Swing - Amber Waller, Head of Wardrobe - Roberta Mckeown, Wardrobe Assistant - Rebecca Tipton, Head of Wigs, Hair & Make-Up - Helen Robinson-Tsingos and Assistant Wigs, Hair & Make-Up - Louisa Nugent.

Opening at Leicester Curve on Thursday 22nd February 2024, the UK & Ireland tour will visit Guildford, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Sunderland, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Woking, Bath, Manchester, Nottingham, Southend, Belfast, Bradford, Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Dublin, Brighton, Birmingham, Portsmouth, High Wycombe, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bromley and Northampton.

The UK & Ireland tour follows hot on the heels of two hell-raising hit seasons in London’s West End at the Arts Theatre and the Garrick Theatre. The eagerly-awaited West End cast album was released in July and is available on all streaming platforms.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

The production features music by multi-Grammy®, Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernell, Death Note), lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical).

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Burlesque, Death Note, Tomorrow Morning) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Associate Musical Supervision from Nick Barstow (Next to Normal, Bonnie & Clyde), Original Arrangements and Orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti LuPone: Live, Annie Get Your Gun), Additional Arrangements & Orchestrations by Jen Green (Fantastically Great Women, Vanara), Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter’s Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Associate Direction and Choreography by Libby Watts (Burlesque, Wicked), Wig Design by Darren Ware (Bonnie & Clyde) and Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt).

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is presented by Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for ADAMA Entertainment, an Olivier Award-winning production company with West End and UK Touring credits including Burlesque The Musical, Bonnie and Clyde in Concert, Rock of Ages, Company, Fame, Curtains, The Wedding Singer, The Last Five Years and The Last King of Scotland.

For more information and tickets visit Click Here.