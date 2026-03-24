Full Cast Set for THE PSYCHIC World Premiere at York Theatre Royal

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Biographies

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

York Theatre Royal has announced full casting for the world premiere of The Psychic, a new play written and directed by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman. Joining the previously announced Frances Barber (Rosa) and Eileen Walsh (Sheila Gold) are Megan Placito (Tara), Dave Hearn (Robert Hamm), Jaz Singh Deol (Deepak), Nikhita Lesler (Nisha), and Charlie Blanshard (Mark). Following the international success of Ghost Stories, Dyson and Nyman return with a new dark thriller which follows the story of popular TV psychic Sheila Gold.The production opens at York Theatre Royal on 6 May 2026, with previews from 29 April 2026, and runs until 23 May 2026.Cast: Frances Barber (Rosa), Charlie Blanshard (Mark), Jaz Singh Deol (Deepak), Dave Hearn (Robert Hamm), Nikhita Lesler (Nisha), Megan Placito (Tara), Eileen Walsh (Sheila Gold)Popular TV psychic Sheila Gold loses a high-profile court case, which brands her a charlatan. It costs her not only her reputation, but a fortune in legal fees. When a wealthy couple ask Sheila to conduct a séance to attempt to make contact with their late child, Sheila senses an opportunity to bleed them for money. What follows makes her question everything she's ever believed and leads her on a journey into the darkest corners of her life.This twisted new thriller from the creators of the international smash hit Ghost Stories, brings thrills, laughs and shocks back to the stage - in the World Premiere of this electrifying and unmissable play.Frances Barber plays Rosa. Her theatre credits include Musik (Wilton’s Music Hall/Leicester Square Theatre/Edinburgh Festival Fringe), The Unfriend (Wyndham’s Theatre/Criterion Theatre/Chichester Festival Theatre), Hamlet (Theatre Royal Windsor), An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre/Theatre Royal Bath), Madame Rubinstein (Park Theatre), The School for Scandal (Lucille Lortel Theatre, NYC), What the Butler Saw (Mark Taper Forum, LA), Julius Caesar (Donmar Warehouse/St. Ann’s Warehouse, NYC), Les Parents Terribles (Donmar Warehouse at Trafalgar Theatre), That Face (Sheffield Theatres), Afterplay (King’s Theatre, Edinburgh/ The Gate Theatre, Dublin), Madame de Sade (Donmar at Wyndham’s), King Lear, The Seagull (RSC/International tour), The Dead Monkey, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Hamlet (RSC) Antony & Cleopatra (Shakespeare’s Globe), Aladdin (The Old Vic), One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (Gielgud Theatre/Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Tales from Vienna Woods, Pygmalion, The Night of the Iguana (National Theatre), Closer to Heaven (Arts Theatre – WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress), Closer (Lyric Theatre), Uncle Vanya (Chichester Festival Theatre/UK tour), and Insignificance (Donmar Warehouse). Her television credits include Whitstable Pearl (as series regular Dolly Nolan), The Chelsea Detective, Dreamland, Inside No. 9, Dodger, Cold Feet, Silk, Doctor Who, and The Street; and for film Trick or Treat, Mr. Holmes, Goal!, and Goal II: Living the Dream.Charlie Blanshard plays Mark. His theatre credits include Jorvik (also writer - The Giltch/UK tour), No Scrap, No Chips (Fresh Ink Festival, Stage@TheDock Hull), How To Be A Kid (York Explore and Friargate Theatre), and The Tempest (UAE tour).Jaz Singh Deol plays Deepak. His theatre credits include The Unbelievers, Linda, The Djinns of Eidgah (Royal Court Theatre), Marriage Material (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Birmingham Rep), Tartuffe (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Lions and Tigers (Shakespeare’s Globe), Speed (Kali Theatre), Harlesden High Street (Tara Theatre), and Snookered (Bush Theatre) His television credits include EastEnders (as series regular Kheerat Panesar), Sister Boniface Mysteries, Toxic Town, Lovesick, Love, Lies and Records, The Halcyon, The Jason Philips Show, Together, and Code of a Killer.Dave Hearn plays Robert Hamm. His theatre credits include Comedy About Spies (Noël Coward Theatre), The Time Machine (Park Theatre), Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups (Vaudeville Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre/Broadway), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre), The Hound of The Baskervilles, and The 39 Steps (Theatre by the Lake). His television credits include Bridgerton and The Goes Wrong Show.Nikhita Lesler plays Nisha. Her theatre credits include The Cat and the Canary (Chichester Festival Theatre), ENG-ER-LAND (King’s Head Theatre), Noises Off (UK tour), Glitterball (Rifco Theatre), Parwana (Tara Theatre), and Fragments (Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch). Her television credits include Blood, Sex & Royalty, The Sixth Commandment, and Casualty.Eileen Walsh plays Sheila. Her theatre credits include Mnemonic, The Crucible (National Theatre), Girl On An Altar (KilnTheatre/Abbey Theatre), The Second Woman (Cork Midsummer Festival), Aristocrats (Donmar Warehouse), Absolute Hell, Broad Shadow, Liola (National Theatre), The Unknown, Teh Internet is Serious Business, Sand, Crave (Royal Court Theatre), The Same, Request Programme, The Merchant of Venice (Corcadora), Little Eyolf (Almeida Theatre), The Boy, The Plough and the Stars, Macbeth, The Playboy of the Western World, Saved, Portian Coughlan, Ariel (Abbey, Dublin), Lippy (Dead Centre/Young Vic), The Tempest (Northern Stage/Improbable), Image of an Unknown Woman, Crestfall (Gate, Dublin), The Believers (Frantic Assembly/Theatre Royal, Plymouth), Quiz Show, The Drowned World (Traverse, Edinburgh), Conversations, Whistle in the Dark, Famine, The Gigli Concert (Druid Theatre), and Hamlet (Young Vic). Her television credits include Small Town, Big Story, Say Nothing, Modern Love, Death in Paradise, The South Westerlies, Puppy, Women on the Verge, Catastrophe, Patrick Melrose, and Delicious; and for film, Small Things Like These, The Golden West, Ann, Wolf, Made in Italy, The Children Act, Gold, The Ballad of Kid Kanturk, Triage, The Maid of Farce, Eden, Pure Mule, 33x Around the Sun, The Magdalene Sisters, When Brendan Met Trudy, Miss Julie, Janice Beard, The Last Bus Home, Spaghetti Slow, The Van.Jeremy Dyson is an award-winning writer and director. His writing credits include Ghost Stories - nomination for Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, The League of Gentlemen are Behind You, The League of Gentlemen: A Local Show for Local People - nomination for Olivier Award for Best Entertainment), and The League of Gentlemen. His co-writing credits for television include Psychobitches - winner of the Rose d’Or for Best TV Comedy and nominations for two British Comedy Awards, The Armstrong & Miller Show - winner of the BAFTA Award for Best Comedy, Billy Goat, Funland – nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Drama Serial, The League of Gentlemen - winner of the BAFTA Award for Best Comedy, Golden Rose of Montreux and RTS Award for Best Entertainment); and his co-writing credits for film include Ghost Stories and The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse.Andy Nyman is an award-winning actor, director and writer. As an actor, his theatre work includes The Producers (Menier Chocolate Factory/Garrick Theatre), Assassins, Terrible Advice (Menier Chocolate Factory), Fiddler on the Roof (Menier Chocolate Factory/Playhouse Theatre – Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical), Abigail’s Party (Menier Chocolate Factory/Wyndham’s Theatre), Hello, Dolly! (The London Palladium), Hangmen (Wyndham’s Theatre/Golden Theatre, NYC), and Ghost Stories (Duke of York’s Theatre/Arts Theatre) - which he starred in, co-wrote and co-directed with Jeremy Dyson – later adapted into a film, in which he also starred. His television credits include Hanna, Wanderlust, The Eichmann Show, Campus, Crooked House, Dead Set, and Peaky Blinders; and for film, Wicked: Part 1, Jungle Cruise, Judy, The Commuter, Death at a Funeral, Kick-Ass 2, Black Death, The Brothers Bloom, Severance and Shut Up & Shoot Me (Best Actor Award at the Cherbourg Film Festival). He has collaborated with Derren Brown for almost 20 years, co-writing and co-creating much of Brown's early TV work. He has also co-written and directed six of Brown’s stage shows, winning the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment for Derren Brown - Something Wicked This Way Comes and a New York Drama Desk Award for Best Unique Theatrical Event 2017 for Derren Brown – Secret.