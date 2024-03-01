Full Cast Set For SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum

The full cast has been announced for the European premiere of the stage adaptation of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum.

Returning from the original Japanese production are Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro, Kotaro Daigo and Hiroki Miura as Haku; Fu Hinami as Lin and Chihiro's mother; Tomorowo Taguchi and Satoshi Hashimoto as Kamaji; Mari Natsuki and Romi Park as Yubaba and Zeniba; Kenya Osumi as Aniyaku and Chihiro's father; Sunao Yoshimura as Chichiyaku; Obata no Oniisan as Aogaeru; Yuya Igarashi as Kashira and Mayu Musha as Bo.

Mari Natsuki returns to the role of Yubaba in this stage production, having voiced the role in Studio Ghibli's 2001 Oscar-winning film.

Joining the company for the London production are Rina Kawaei and Momoko Fukuchi as Chihiro; Atsuki Mashiko as Haku; Hikaru Yamano as Kaonashi or ‘No-Face'; Yuki Hana and Rion Misaki as Lin and Chihiro's mother; Tomu Miyazaki as Kamaji; Hitomi Harukaze as Yubaba and Zeniba; Toshihiko Ito as Chichiyaku and Seiya Motoki as Aogaeru.

Completing the company are Miyu Ayahashi, Kaito Arai, Yoko Ose, Wataru Oshige, Motoko Orii, Akino Konno, Ryo Sawamura, Mayu Suetomi, Rico Takahashi, Hayato Takehiro, Saya Chinen, Hanano Teshirogi, Ayame Nakagami, Yuuki Nishinomiya, Rei Hanashima, Yoshiki Fujioka, Norihide Mantani, Eiji Mizuno, Miffy, Maki Morita, Yuna Yasuno, Yamato, Kazuma Kimura, Annakanako Mohri, Marina Mori and Toshiki Hirose.

Studio Ghibli's SPIRITED AWAY, created by legendary animator and director Hayao Miyazaki, has been re-imagined for the stage by Toho Theatrical Department and Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Caird (Les Misérables). Following a sell-out tour of Japan in 2022, the original Japanese cast will perform this spectacular production for a strictly limited London season. The production will be presented in the original Japanese, with English captions. Miyazaki's masterpiece is brought beautifully to life with a live orchestra playing the magnificent film score by Joe Hisaishi arranged by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins), dazzling set design by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and lavish costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.

Director Hayao Miyazaki's timeless masterpiece SPIRITED AWAY became an explosive blockbuster after its 2001 release and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2003. A masterpiece of storytelling and stunning visuals SPIRITED AWAY tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro who while traveling to a new home with her family, stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are turned into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to

survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.