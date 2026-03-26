Full Cast Set For RSC's THE TEMPEST

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Full casting has been announced for the RSC's forthcoming production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed by Richard Eyre marking his first time directing in Stratford-upon-Avon following a career as a director, writer and former Artistic Director of the National Theatre. The production will run in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between Wednesday 13 May – Saturday 20 June 2025 with press night on Tuesday 26 May.

As previously announced, the production sees Kenneth Branagh making a return to Stratford-upon-Avon for the first time in over 30 years to take up the role of Prospero for the first time, having worked on thirty-five productions of Shakespeare across his career.

Joining Kenneth is Ruby Stokes who will make her RSC debut as Miranda. Ruby has just finished playing a leading role in the New York transfer of The Other Place, Alexander Zeldin's hit play that debuted at the National Theatre last year.

Other recent stage credits include the lead in The Habits at the Hampstead Theatre, for which she received rave reviews, the sell-out, critically acclaimed production of Till the Stars Come Down at the National Theatre, and the role of Mia in the Orange Tree Theatre's revival of Polly Stenham's seminal play That Face.

Recent screen credits include the young lead in The Jetty for the BBC, The Burning Girls for Paramount+ and Lockwood and Co for Netflix. She was previously seen in Shonda Rhimes' series Bridgerton on Netflix, Sarah Gavron's film ROCKS and in Ari Folman's animated feature The Diary of Anne Frank.

Ruby will play opposite Fred Woodley Evans as Ferdinand. He was last with the RSC in Jonathan Munby's Wendy & Peter Pan at the Barbican Theatre last Autumn. Previous theatre credits include Outlying Islands and Orphans, directed by Al Miller at The Jermyn Street Theatre. On screen, Fred played Hendricks in season 4 of Netflix's Bridgerton.

Amara Okereke will make her RSC debut as Ariel. Amara is currently touring the UK in the lead role in Top Hat and has recently starred in the Nicholas Hytner film The Choral opposite Ralph Fiennes. In the West End she played Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum. Prior to that she was in the critically acclaimed A Streetcar Named Desire at Sheffield Theatres and Spring Awakening at the Almeida.

Also making his RSC debut is Ashley Zhangazha as Caliban. Ashley's West End theatre credits include MJ The Musical, Tina The Tina Turner Musical, Henry V and Fences. Other theatre includes Much Ado About Nothing, Pericles, Danton's Death at the National Theatre and Measure for Measure at Shakespeare's Globe. His performance in Guys and Dolls at the Royal Exchange garnered a UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Musical. On screen, his credits include; Treasure Island, Betrayal and Manhunt: The Night Stalker.

David Bark-Jones will play Alonso, Keir Charles will play Trinculo, Guy Henry returns to the RSC as Stephano, RSC Associate Artist Paul Jesson will play Gonzalo, Mark Meadows and Henry Pettigrew also return to the RSC to play Antonio and Sebastian respectively.

On announcing the cast, Director Richard Eyre said: “This is the first time I have directed a Shakespeare play at Stratford, and I am thrilled to be bringing The Tempest to life for the RSC with a remarkable cast led by Kenneth Branagh and exceptional creative team including design by Bob Crowley.

The play remains endlessly fascinating — I see it as Shakespeare's autobiography, a meditation on art and freedom. Of course, there are themes of power, belonging, and colonisation that have long invited new readings and responses. The Tempest is a story shaped by encounters between cultures and systems of power, a story of revenge and magic, and I am thrilled to be working with such an incredible company to tell this story.”

The full company comprises: David Bark-Jones (Alonso), Kenneth Branagh (Prospero), Darrell Brockis (Boatswain), Halle Brown (Spirit), Keir Charles (Trinculo), Philip Childs (Master), Stuart Edgar (Offstage Understudy), Amber Sylvia Edwards (Spirit), Tallulah Hamilton Barr (Offstage Understudy), Guy Henry (Stephano), Paul Jesson (Gonzalo), Mark Meadows (Antonio), Amara Okereke (Ariel), Razak Osman (Spirit), Henry Pettigrew (Sebastian), Ruby Stokes (Miranda), Fred Woodley Evans (Ferdinand) and Ashley Zhangazha (Caliban).

Joining Richard Eyre on the creative team are Set Designer, Bob Crowley; Costume Designer, Fotini Dimou; Lighting Designer, Hugh Vanstone; Composers, Akintayo Akinbode and Stephen Warbeck; Sound Designer, Nicola T. Chang; Video Designer, Akhila Krishnan; Movement & Intimacy Director, Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and Casting Director, Charlotte Sutton CDG.