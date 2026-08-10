Full Cast Set For Re-Imagined MARTIN GUERRE at The Old Vic

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The Old Vic has announced the full cast for the all-new version of the Olivier Award-winning musical Martin Guerre, from the creators of Les Misérables, Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, and directed by Matthew Warchus (A Christmas Carol, Pride).

A semi-staged production, with new music, new lyrics and new folk-inflected orchestrations, will run for five weeks only, between 01–31 Oct, with press night on Tue 20 Oct.

The full cast announced today is: Liv Andrusier as Bertrande, Monique Ashe-Palmer as Ensemble, Mathew Craig as Pierre, Mali Wen Davies as Ensemble, Daniel Forrester as Ensemble, Becca Francis as Swing, Grace Galloway as Ensemble, Dan Hand as Young Martin, Bethan Louise Honer as Young Bertrande, Alex James-Hatton as Martin, Chris Jenkins as Ensemble, Aaron Lee Lambert as Judge, Eli McFarland as Young Benoit, Shane O'Riordan as Martin, Oliver Payne as Young Guillaume, Adam Pearce as Father Dominic, Nathaniel Purnell as Swing, Colin Ryan as Benoit, Caroline Sheen as Madame de Rols, Gabriella Stylianou as Ensemble and Barney Wilkinson as Guillaume.

Creators of Martin Guerre, Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg said: 'We're thrilled that this timeless story is being brought back to life at The Old Vic, entirely reimagined and under the experienced direction of Matthew Warchus. 30 years on from its premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre in London, we are delighted that audiences, both new and familiar, will get to experience the story and music of Martin Guerre again. A story of lies and passionate love, versus the truth — or perhaps more importantly what we each perceive to be true.'

The Old Vic's Artistic Director and Director of Martin Guerre, Matthew Warchus, said: 'As my penultimate show, I'm very excited to be sharing an all-new version of Boublil and Schönberg's extraordinary musical, the creation of which has been many years in the making. The show has been radically reworked, featuring new lyrics, new folk-inflected orchestrations and an immersive In The Round staging.'

About Martin Guerre

The extraordinary true story of forbidden love, deceit and passion on trial... in an all-new version. Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Olivier Award-winning musical is reimagined for the London stage with new music, new lyrics, new folk-inflected orchestrations and a thrilling new In The Round staging.

Back, but with a whole new identity. From the creators of Les Misérables, this preview production of semi-staged performances will run for five weeks only. Directed by Matthew Warchus, experience this captivating tale as you've never seen it before with an exclusive first look at the new Martin Guerre.

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