Full Cast Set For BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Concert at the London Palladium

The concert is on Tuesday 31 October 2023 at 8.00pm.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

The producers of Bat Boy: The Musical, which will be descending on the London Palladium this Halloween, have announced the full cast and creatives for the semi-staged concert of this cult classic.

Joining Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers), two-time Olivier Award nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Cinderella, In The Heights), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Next To Normal) and Jodie Steele (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers) already announced, are Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud, The Drifters Girl), Glenn Adamson (We Will Rock You), Kyle Birch (A Strange Loop), Gillian Kirkpatrick (The Bridges of Madison County), Shane O'Riordan (Miss Saigon), Jenny O'Leary (We Will Rock You), Rumi Sutton (Miss Saigon, Hex), Thomas Vernal (The Book Of Morman) and Edward Flynn Haddon (13).

Creatives include Director Dean Johnson, Musical Director Paul Schofield, Set & Lighting Designer Andrew Exeter, Video Designers Dan Light & Andrea Scott, Assistant Musical Director Liam Godwin, Production Manager James Anderton, Sound Designer Aidan Jones, Make Up Artist Katie Allday, Movement Director Rhys Wilkinson and is produced by Chris Steward & Shanay Holmes for West End Musical Productions.

With Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe (Heathers, Legally Blonde) this will be the rock horror musicals return to the West End after awarding winning runs in London and Broadway since it first premiered on Halloween in 1997. 

Producer Chris Steward says, A new obsession for fans of cult musicals to sink their teeth into and a bloody brilliant way to spend Halloween.




